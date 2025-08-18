Taylor Swift denied rumors of a cameo as a bear in "Happy Gilmore 2" on the "New Heights" podcast. She expressed appreciation for the association

Singer Taylor Swift has put an end to all the rumours that she had a cameo as a bear in 'Happy Gilmore 2' while appearing on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, reported People.

When Jason asked Swift if she could "confirm or deny" the speculation, to which she replied, "I can deny!"

"This is one of those where, like, we'll send it to each other and be like, 'Hey, did you hear I was the bear in there?' And he's like, 'Yeah, did you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?' At this point, we're just like, of course, they think I'm inside of a bear costume," she added, as per the outlet.

On talking about the rumours, Swift said, "I'm honoured to be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much. I watched it multiple times. I loved it so much," she shared.

In July, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift extended her support to NFL star and boyfriend Travis Kelce, praising his acting debut in the newly released Netflix film 'Happy Gilmore 2', reported People.

NFL player makes a cameo appearance as a waiter in the 2025 sports comedy, which serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit Happy Gilmore. Swift took to her Instagram handle to promote Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 to her 280 million followers.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch," Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with the film's movie poster. "13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible," she added.

'Happy Gilmore 2' is a 2025 sports comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. It is a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996). Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan reprise their roles from the original film, while Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny join the film as new cast members.

Swift revealed the title of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a clip shared on the podcast's Instagram account the day before the episode dropped. "Can I show you something?" she said in the video, reported People.