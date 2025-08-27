Image Credit : Instagram

From a Bracelet to a Lifetime Bond

Their love story traces back to the summer of 2023, when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. At the time, he had crafted a friendship bracelet with his phone number woven into it, intending to gift it to her. However, as Kelce later explained on his New Heights podcast, Swift did not meet fans before or after her performances since she needed to conserve her voice for her lengthy setlist, and he was left disappointed that he could not give her the bracelet.

That missed opportunity soon took a fateful turn. Swift eventually learned about his thoughtful gesture when he mentioned it on his show. What could have been a lighthearted anecdote soon sparked the beginnings of their romance. Looking back, Swift noted in her TIME Person of the Year profile that Kelce had “put her on blast” in a way she found bold and endearing. She also added that they began seeing each other shortly afterward and, for a while, kept their relationship private, which allowed them to truly get to know one another.