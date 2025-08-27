(PHOTOS) Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce gets engaged; shares dreamy pictures
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged! The superstar and NFL player shared dreamy garden photos on Instagram, announcing their love story is heading toward marriage after two years of dating
Taylor Swift has officially said yes to a forever love story with NFL star Travis Kelce. The Grammy-winning artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared their engagement news on Instagram through a series of enchanting garden photographs that instantly set social media buzzing. After nearly two years of dating, the pair revealed that they are ready to take the next step and walk down the aisle.
In their announcement, the couple humorously referred to themselves as “an English teacher and a gym teacher tying the knot.” The photo set captured Kelce kneeling in a rose-filled garden, followed by tender embraces, and a close-up of Swift’s sparkling diamond ring—now the centerpiece of countless online conversations.
From a Bracelet to a Lifetime Bond
Their love story traces back to the summer of 2023, when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. At the time, he had crafted a friendship bracelet with his phone number woven into it, intending to gift it to her. However, as Kelce later explained on his New Heights podcast, Swift did not meet fans before or after her performances since she needed to conserve her voice for her lengthy setlist, and he was left disappointed that he could not give her the bracelet.
That missed opportunity soon took a fateful turn. Swift eventually learned about his thoughtful gesture when he mentioned it on his show. What could have been a lighthearted anecdote soon sparked the beginnings of their romance. Looking back, Swift noted in her TIME Person of the Year profile that Kelce had “put her on blast” in a way she found bold and endearing. She also added that they began seeing each other shortly afterward and, for a while, kept their relationship private, which allowed them to truly get to know one another.
A Romance the World is Cheering For
Since then, the two have been spotted at NFL games, Eras Tour performances, and intimate family occasions, solidifying their place as one of pop culture’s most adored couples. Their engagement now marks a fresh chapter in a relationship that has already charmed millions.
With Swift’s dazzling ring dominating headlines and their romantic garden proposal going viral, fans across both the Swiftie fandom and Chiefs Kingdom are eagerly awaiting details of the upcoming wedding.
For many, it feels like the fairytale romance they had been hoping to witness.