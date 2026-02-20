Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' trailer is out, with the film hitting theatres on June 19. Woody and Buzz face obsolescence as Bonnie's attention turns to a new tablet, forcing the gang to rediscover their purpose in a digital world.

Disney and Pixar have unveiled the first full trailer for 'Toy Story 5', marking the return of one of animation's most beloved franchises seven years after its last chapter. The studio released the official trailer on its official social media handles, confirming that the film will arrive in theatres on June 19.

New Dilemma: Toys vs. Technology

As per Variety, the fifth instalment revisits Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang as they confront a new-age dilemma: what is a toy's purpose in a world increasingly dominated by screens? The trailer sets up the central conflict as Bonnie's attention shifts to a high-tech, frog-themed tablet named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee. Rather than presenting technology as a simple villain, the film appears to frame the story as an existential reckoning for toys facing obsolescence.

Returning Favourites and New Faces

Woody and Buzz reunite once again, though the trailer adds a humorous yet emotional touch, Woody is now sporting a small bald spot and wearing a poncho.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to voice Woody and Buzz respectively, alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie. Blake Clark and Tony Hale also reprise their roles, with Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie and even an army of Buzz Lightyears joining forces to help Bonnie rediscover the value of her toys.

New characters expand the ensemble. Atlas, a cheerful GPS hippo voiced by Craig Robinson, Snappy, an excitable camera toy voiced by Shelby Rabara, and Smarty Pants, a toilet-training tech toy voiced by Conan O'Brien, make their debut.

Director's Vision and Story Continuity

The film is directed and written by Andrew Stanton, known for helming Finding Nemo and WALL-E, with Kenna Harris serving as co-director. As per Variety, Stanton has described the story as less of a traditional good-versus-evil showdown and more an exploration of how digital devices have reshaped childhood.

The sequel follows the events of 'Toy Story 4', which ended with Woody choosing independence over life in Bonnie's toy chest. How that separation is addressed remains one of the key questions heading into the film's release. (ANI)