Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

The teaser for Toxic has dropped on Yash’s birthday, showcasing his stylish new avatar and intense preview, leaving fans excited for this thrilling new project.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

The first teaser for Toxic has dropped, coinciding with Kannada superstar Yash’s birthday, creating a buzz among fans. The teaser offers a glimpse of Yash in a suave new avatar, where he steps into a high-end nightclub for a night of indulgence. In the 59-second clip, Yash, dressed in a sharp white suit and fedora, exudes confidence as he walks into the club named Paraiiso, cigar in hand. Inside, the chemistry between Yash and a woman heats up, leaving viewers intrigued and eagerly awaiting more.

The teaser was shared by Yash on his official Instagram with the caption "UNLEASHED!!," heightening excitement around the movie. Toxic marks Yash's return to the silver screen after his massive success with KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, a film that solidified his position as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for her works like Moothon and Liar’s Dice, Toxic explores a different genre, merging Mohandas' unique style with Yash's commercial appeal. The film is being produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, promising a high-octane experience for audiences.

Yash, who also co-wrote the film, has been praised for his meticulous and visionary approach, which has made the collaboration between him and Mohandas a creative success. The release date for Toxic is yet to be revealed, but the teaser has already created significant anticipation. Fans are now waiting to see how this thrilling project unfolds.

