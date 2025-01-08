Entertainment

Yash Net worth: Know assets, income and more of KGF star

Net Worth

Yash’s estimated net worth stands at ₹53 crore ($7 million), earned through his successful film career, endorsements, and investments in various ventures.

 

Income

Yash earns approximately ₹55–60 lakh monthly and ₹7–8 crore annually. He charges ₹4–6 crore per film and a share of film profits.
 

Assets

Yash owns a luxurious duplex apartment in Bengaluru worth ₹6 crore and a collection of high-end cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and Pajero Sport.

 

Philanthropy

In 2017, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit established the YashoMarga Foundation to address water scarcity in Karnataka's Koppal district.

Political Involvement

Yash has shown political support across party lines, backing candidates during various elections and promoting campaigns for social and community welfare initiatives.

