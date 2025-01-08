Yash Net worth: Know assets, income and more of KGF star

Entertainment
Yash’s estimated net worth stands at ₹53 crore ($7 million), earned through his successful film career, endorsements, and investments in various ventures.
Yash earns approximately ₹55–60 lakh monthly and ₹7–8 crore annually. He charges ₹4–6 crore per film and a share of film profits.
Yash owns a luxurious duplex apartment in Bengaluru worth ₹6 crore and a collection of high-end cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and Pajero Sport.
In 2017, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit established the YashoMarga Foundation to address water scarcity in Karnataka's Koppal district.
Yash has shown political support across party lines, backing candidates during various elections and promoting campaigns for social and community welfare initiatives.
Yash Birthday: KGF star's career highlights, records and upcoming film
John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage
(PHOTOS) A peek into Hrithik Roshan’s lavish Mumbai home
(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear