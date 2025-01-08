Entertainment

KGF Star Yash fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 39 revealed

KGF Star Yash Turns 39

KGF star Yash, the highest-grossing actor from the Kannada film industry, turns 39. His real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda.

Yash's Fitness Journey

Yash is incredibly fit and follows a regular workout routine. He performs various exercises to maintain his physique.

Yash's Twice-a-Day Workout

Yash exercises twice a day. He does heavy weight training in the evening without breaks.

Yash's Morning Routine

Yash starts his day at 6 am with 30 minutes of power training, push-ups, pull-ups, and yoga.

Yash's 6-Day Workout Week

Yash works out 6 days a week and dedicates one day to rest and recovery. His routine includes cardio and muscle training.

Yash's Diet Plan

Yash's breakfast is high in carbohydrates and includes nuts with nutmeg, brown bread, eight eggs, watermelon, and papaya. He prefers seafood and fish for lunch.

Yash's Light Dinner

Yash prefers a protein shake and banana in the evening. He keeps his dinner light with simple homemade food.

