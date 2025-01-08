KGF Star Yash fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 39 revealed

Entertainment
KGF star Yash, the highest-grossing actor from the Kannada film industry, turns 39. His real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda.
Yash is incredibly fit and follows a regular workout routine. He performs various exercises to maintain his physique.
Yash exercises twice a day. He does heavy weight training in the evening without breaks.
Yash starts his day at 6 am with 30 minutes of power training, push-ups, pull-ups, and yoga.
Yash works out 6 days a week and dedicates one day to rest and recovery. His routine includes cardio and muscle training.
Yash's breakfast is high in carbohydrates and includes nuts with nutmeg, brown bread, eight eggs, watermelon, and papaya. He prefers seafood and fish for lunch.
Yash prefers a protein shake and banana in the evening. He keeps his dinner light with simple homemade food.
Bharti Singh's stylish 2BHK Mumbai flat: See inside photos
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's cool floral maxi dress look
(PHOTOS) Nussrat Jahan inspired 8 saree designs for a modern look
Ajith Kumar Net Worth: Know assets, Cars, Bikes and more of star