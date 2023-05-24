Tovino Thomas' survival thriller '2018' to release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on May 26

Tovino Thomas' survival thriller '2018' will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 26. The film was initially released in Malayalam on May 5 and grossed Rs 137 crore worldwide. '2018' narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.

The makers of Tovino Thomas-starrer "2018-Everyone is a Hero" on Tuesday announced that the survival thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 26.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph's Malayalam-language drama, which debuted in theatres on May 5, earned more than Rs 137 crore worldwide.

"We are extremely proud of the film we have made and ecstatic with the response our film received until now from the critics and the audiences. Taking note of the warmth and love that's been showered on the film, we have now decided to release '2018' for our audiences nationwide," Joseph said in a statement.



'2018' narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.



Tovino Thomas said the praise the film has received from the audiences has been satisfying.



"As a team, we are overjoyed with the love and positive response '2018' has been receiving until now, which is why we are more excited to bring the film to Pan-India audiences. More than box-office numbers, it's the word of appreciation which I and the entire team are getting showered with, that has been very satisfying," the "Minnal Murali" actor said.

In 2018, actor Tovino Thomas inadvertently offered his services as a volunteer for flood assistance. He plays a young man in the film who quits the Indian Army with a false medical certificate and finds redemption during the floods.

The fans called '2018' The Real Kerala Story, and it was coincidentally released alongside the controversial film, 'The Kerala Story'.

"2018" also stars Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

The film is jointly produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph. It is distributed by Kavya Film Company.

