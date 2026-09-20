‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Eileen Davidson has fractured her patella in a fall while attempting to get out of a cold plunge. The actor revealed on social media that she will be away from her usual activities for several weeks.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Eileen Davidson has suffered a knee injury after she fractured her patella in a fall while attempting to get out of a cold plunge, the actor revealed on social media, according to E! News.

Davidson shared pictures of her swollen and bruised knee, along with an update about her recovery, saying she would be away from her usual activities for several weeks. “I sure won't be making those moves anytime soon! Slipped getting out of a cold plunge and fractured my patella,” Davidson wrote in her Instagram post. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdbyL01mxlx/?hl=en&img_index=1

The actor, who shared a picture of herself dancing at an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Housewives franchise, said she would be recovering from surgery following the injury. “I'm gonna be down for the count for quite a few weeks recovering from surgery. Thanks to the EMTs and the great team at @losrobleshospital,” she added, according to E! News.

In another picture shared by Davidson, her injured knee could be seen swollen and bruised, while another image showed her wearing a brace as she sat in the backseat of a car. She captioned the photos as “How it started” and “How it’s going.”

Messages of Support Pour In

Following her health update, Davidson received messages of support from members of the Bravo community and her former co-stars. Bravo executive Andy Cohen commented, “No! Get well soon” along with a red heart emoji. Her ‘The Young and the Restless’ co-stars also sent their wishes, with Lauralee Bell writing, “Oh no!! So sorry! Speedy recovery! Heal well and in time knowing you you’ll get your groove back!” Melissa Claire Egan added, “Nooooooo Sending huge hugs, love you!," according to E! News.

Davidson's RHOBH History

Davidson, 67, joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and appeared on the show for three seasons before announcing her departure in 2017. “At the time, after a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” she had said in a statement. “But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!” she added.

New Addition to RHOBH Cast

Meanwhile, the upcoming 16th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ has seen changes in its cast, with ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ alum Tracy Tutor announced as a new addition. “The secret’s officially out. I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter,” Tutor wrote on Instagram. “Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here. Now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life,” she added, according to E! News. (ANI)