Tourist numbers are rising in Sarthal, a scenic spot in J&K's Kathua district, after road connectivity improvements made it more accessible. Visitors say the journey is easier, unlocking the area's tourism and economic potential.

Tourist footfall has started rising in Sarthal, a picturesque destination in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, following improvements in road connectivity that have made the mountainous tourist spot easier to access.

Drone visuals from Bani in Kathua show the scenic landscape around the area as more visitors head towards Sarthal, which is surrounded by towering mountains, lush green forests and valleys.

Improved Connectivity Transforms Travel to Sarthal

Tourists visiting Sarthal said the journey has become considerably easier compared with around a decade ago, when the road to the destination was unpaved, narrow and badly damaged at several points.

They said the poor condition of the road had made travel difficult and discouraged many people from visiting despite the area’s natural beauty.

With improved roads through the mountainous terrain, tourists now say Sarthal is more accessible for families and visitors looking to explore its scenic surroundings.

Visitors Praise Development, See Future Potential

Visitors also praised the natural beauty of the destination and expressed gratitude to the Central Government and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for improvements in road and connectivity infrastructure in the area.

Tourists said Sarthal has significant potential as a tourism destination and suggested that stronger telecommunications and other basic facilities could further support its development.

Tourists and local residents also said improved connectivity is helping promote tourism while creating new opportunities for employment and business for people in the area.

With its scenic landscape and improved road access, Sarthal is witnessing increased tourist interest and emerging as an increasingly accessible destination in Kathua district.