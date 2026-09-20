Tourists from Kerala visiting Srinagar are captivated by the pleasant weather, scenic Shikara rides on Dal Lake, and houseboat stays. Visitors lauded the warm hospitality of the people and the unique experience of dressing in traditional Kashmiri outfits.

Pleasant weather and scenic Shikara rides at Dal Lake continued to attract tourists in Srinagar, with visitors from Kerala praising the region’s weather, hospitality and traditional experiences.

Kerala Tourists Praise Srinagar Visit

A tourist from Kerala, Mahesh, who is currently working in Dubai, said the contrast in weather was noticeable after arriving in Kashmir. “Yes, the weather here is very nice. The climate is very pleasant, and it’s not hot outside. It’s very hot, especially in Dubai, but the weather in Kashmir is very nice,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Mahesh, who stayed on a houseboat, also spoke about his experience there, saying, “We stayed in a houseboat, which was also very nice. They provided dinner at night and breakfast as well.”

He described the Shikara ride as another highlight of his visit. “Yes, the Shikara ride was also very nice. We could see many stalls outside, and we bought some clothes and other materials. Everything was very nice,” he said.

Another tourist, Shamia, also from Kerala, travelled to Kashmir with her family and said they enjoyed the weather and hospitality. “It’s really nice. I mean, the weather is also very pleasant. I came here with my family, with my parents, and they enjoyed it a lot too. The people here are also very nice. The hospitality here is very, very good,” she said, while speaking to ANI.

Shamia also recalled her Shikara ride and said the family had photographs taken in Kashmiri outfits. “The Shikara ride was also really nice,” she said, adding, “We also got our photos taken wearing Kashmiri outfits. It was very lovely.”

During their four-day trip, Shamia said they had visited Sonamarg and Gulmarg and were planning to travel to Pahalgam before returning the following day.

Dal Lake, popularly known as the “Jewel in the crown of Kashmir”, continues to draw domestic and international tourists through the year. Shikara rides remain among the popular attractions for visitors looking to experience Srinagar’s lake and surrounding scenic beauty. (ANI)