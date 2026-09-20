A school board actually wanted to ask students about the longest bone in Hrithik Roshan's body. Read what the actor said about this funny textbook idea.

Hrithik Roshan longest bone question in school textbook? A school board actually wanted to use the actor's name in their syllabus!

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan always reminds fans of his amazing looks, top fitness, and Greek God physique. But can you believe his body features almost became a school lesson for kids? Yes, a school board came up with a crazy idea to teach biology using Hrithik Roshan's name.

Hrithik Roshan shared this interesting story himself on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. The actor recalled that he was in Calcutta, which is today's Kolkata, when he received a message from the school board.

The actor felt totally surprised after hearing their proposal. The board wanted to use his name in textbook questions to make lessons more interesting for students. They specifically planned to add questions related to Hrithik's body in the biology subject.

Hrithik Roshan laughingly gave an example of this. The board wanted to include questions like, "Which is the longest bone in Hrithik Roshan's body?" The board thought kids would learn the subject with more interest if they connected a famous celebrity's name to the lesson.

Hrithik Roshan started his massive cinema journey as a lead hero in the year 2000 with the movie 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Ameesha Patel acted as the lead actress in this film, which gave a huge turning point to his career. He later built his own massive fan base through action, romance, and different types of story-driven movies.

Fans expect him to appear again as Krishna Mehra in the upcoming movie 'Krrish 4'. He also recently appeared in the movie 'Alpha', which is a part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.