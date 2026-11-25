From the Rs 12,991 crore wedding of Russian billionaire Said Gutseriev to Anant Ambani's grand celebrations and iconic royal weddings, this piece lists 10 of the world's most expensive weddings based on media estimates.

A wedding is an unforgettable milestone in everyone's life. We all want to celebrate it grandly within our means. But for the world's richest, a wedding is a completely different ball game. They spend thousands of crores on palaces, five-star resorts, private concerts by international pop stars, and mind-boggling feasts.

The bills for some of these weddings cross thousands of crores. Based on a list released by Mental Floss, let's look at 10 of the most expensive weddings ever. Mind you, these figures are media estimates and not officially verified audit reports.

1. Khadija Uzhakhovs – Said Gutseriev: Rs 12,991 crore

Topping the list of the world's costliest weddings is the 2016 Moscow wedding of Russian billionaire Said Gutseriev and Khadija Uzhakhovs. The cost of this big fat Russian wedding was estimated at a staggering Rs 12,991 crore.

Said Gutseriev, son of Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Gutseriev, tied the knot with Khadija, who also comes from a billionaire family. Flowers were flown in all the way from France to deck up the entire venue. A nine-tier wedding cake was one of the major highlights for the guests.

The bride's custom gown was reportedly encrusted with real diamonds and was valued at around Rs 9.28 crore. If that wasn't enough, international superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, and Sting performed at the reception.

Though the exact final bill isn't officially audited, this remains one of the highest wedding estimates ever reported by the media.

2. ,Radhika Merchant, – ,Anant Ambani,: Rs 5,948 crore to Rs 10,207 crore

Coming in second is one of India's most talked-about weddings—Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Held in Mumbai in 2024, the total cost of these celebrations is estimated to be anywhere between Rs 5,948 crore and Rs 10,207 crore.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities went on for months.

From a luxury Mediterranean cruise spanning Italy to private gigs by global icons, the celebrations grabbed global headlines. Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, and Andrea Bocelli were among the performers.

Over 2,000 guests attended the main wedding in Mumbai, including international celebs like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas.

With estimates varying wildly between Rs 5,948 crore and Rs 10,207 crore, it's hard to pin down a final number, but it was undoubtedly a massive affair.

3. Princess Diana – Prince Charles: Rs 1,633 crore

The 1981 royal wedding of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles in London had the whole world watching. Adjusted for inflation, this wedding would cost around Rs 1,633 crore today.

Guinness World Records states that around 75 crore people globally watched the ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral on television.

Diana's iconic wedding dress was a major showstopper. Valued at about Rs 1.07 crore back then, it would be worth around Rs 3.71 crore today. Its 25-foot train set a benchmark for royal wedding fashion.

Security arrangements and the lavish feast made up a large chunk of the budget. They even had 27 wedding cakes prepared for the reception. The couple later divorced in 1996.

4. Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal: Rs 1,234 crore

Another blockbuster Ambani wedding takes the fourth spot. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in Mumbai in 2018, with the total cost estimated at Rs 1,234 crore.

The pre-wedding bash happened at the scenic Lake Como in Italy. Following this, pop queen Beyoncé performed at their sangeet in India.

Even the wedding invites were extravagant. Designed like a box, the invite played music when opened. From elite guest management to breathtaking decor, this wedding was the talk of the town.

5. Vanisha Mittal – Amit Bhatia: Rs 984 crore

In 2004, Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, married Amit Bhatia. The standout feature of this wedding was the venue—the historic Palace of Versailles in France.

The six-day extravaganza, estimated at Rs 984 crore, hosted around 1,500 guests. Events were held across various stunning locations in France.

Pop star Kylie Minogue and Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan performed at the events. Guests enjoyed fireworks near the Eiffel Tower and a grand dinner at the famous Jardin des Tuileries.

6. Letizia Ortiz – Prince Felipe: Rs 399 crore to Rs 575 crore

Spain's Prince Felipe married television journalist Letizia Ortiz in 2004. Held in Madrid, this royal wedding's cost is estimated between Rs 399 crore and Rs 575 crore.

Around 2.5 crore people in Spain tuned in to watch the broadcast. The reception hosted about 1,500 guests.

The bride wore a stunning silk wedding dress with intricate embroidery and a diamond tiara gifted by her mother-in-law, then-Queen Sofia.

Being a royal wedding, it saw a massive turnout of global royals, including six kings and 11 queens.

7. Meghan Markle – Prince Harry: Rs 557 crore

British Royal Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 at Windsor Castle, England. The wedding is estimated to have cost around Rs 557 crore.

About 200 crore people worldwide watched the ceremony on TV, while massive crowds gathered in person to catch a glimpse.

Meghan's Givenchy wedding gown alone cost an estimated Rs 2.46 crore, and it reportedly took a team of 50 people to make it.

However, the bulk of the budget went into security. Snipers, undercover cops, and crowd control measures reportedly ate up about Rs 399 crore of the total cost.

8. Lauren Sánchez – Jeff Bezos: Rs 445 crore to Rs 520 crore

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, in 2025. The wedding celebrations are estimated to have cost between Rs 445 crore and Rs 520 crore.

The guest list included heavyweights like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian. Guests were put up at the luxurious Aman Hotel in Venice, and booking the hotel exclusively cost around Rs 8.35 crore.

Boats were arranged to transport guests through the Venetian canals, costing an estimated Rs 2.55 crore just for the logistics.

9. ,Taylor Swift, – Travis Kelce: Rs 186 crore to Rs 464 crore

According to the Mental Floss list, pop icon Taylor Swift married NFL star Travis Kelce in 2026. Held at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, the wedding cost is estimated between Rs 186 crore and Rs 464 crore.

Transforming a massive sports and concert arena into a wedding venue was no small feat. The venue makeover alone reportedly cost between Rs 46.40 crore and Rs 92.79 crore.

With over a thousand guests, catering and hospitality services added another Rs 23.20 crore to Rs 27.84 crore to the bill. Reports suggest comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.

10. Kate Middleton – Prince William: Rs 455 crore

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in London in 2011, with the cost estimated at Rs 455 crore.

Around 2,000 guests attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Kate's beautiful lace wedding dress was valued at about Rs 3.99 crore.

The couple hosted two receptions post-wedding, costing around Rs 7.42 crore. Just like Harry's wedding, security was the biggest expense here too, with over Rs 278 crore spent on keeping things safe.

Are these wedding costs totally accurate?

There's no doubt all these weddings were incredibly grand. But the way these costs are calculated isn't uniform. Some estimates are based on the costs at the time, while others have been adjusted for inflation. Plus, the final bills for many of these weddings are never officially made public.

For instance, the Rs 12,991 crore estimate for Said Gutseriev's wedding isn't an audited figure. Similarly, the estimates for the Anant Ambani wedding have a massive variation.

So, it's best to look at this list as a collection of media estimates for the world's most expensive weddings. Still, hearing about thousands of crores being spent on a single event gives us a crazy glimpse into how the ultra-rich live.