Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato earrings: Uorfi Javed starts a new fashion trend says "It Is New Gold"

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed's shared her picture wearing tomatoes as earring, coming at a time when the prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing in India. She also added a photo of Suniel Shetty with the caption where it was written 'Eating fewer tomatoes these days due to rising prices'.

    Tomatoes earrings: Uorfi Javed starts a new fashion trend says "It Is New Gold" RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    Uorfi Javed has once again astonished everyone. This time, however, it is not simply her daring clothing that has piqued everyone's interest, but something more as well. It's her earrings, to be precise. Urfi turned to Instagram on Tuesday and posted photos in which she wore tomatoes as earrings. Not only that, but the Bigg Boss OTT star was also spotted eating a raw tomato in one of the images. 

    Urfi included news clippings in the last two slides of her article. While one said Suniel Shetty is eating less tomatoes owing to increased prices, another claimed that a farmer in Maharashtra made a million dollars by selling tomatoes.

    Also Read: 5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are loved in India

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

    She captioned the post, "Tomatoes are the new gold (sic)." After her post went viral, users wrote hilarious comments to ther pictures. In her post, she also added a photo of Suniel Shetty with the caption where it was written 'Eating fewer tomatoes these days due to rising prices'.

    Surprisingly, Urfi's tomato earrings have created headlines at a time when tomato prices are increasing across the country. Tomatoes are now marketed at Rs 194 per kilogramme in Mumbai, whereas they are priced at Rs 158 per kilogramme in Delhi.

    Also Read: Sunny Leone apologises to husband, says "RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie'

    Uorfi Javed has always been daring and innovative with her attire. Uorfi rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She has also appeared in various TV programmes, including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,' 'Meri Durga,' 'Bepannaah,' 'Puncch Beat Season 2', and many others.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day RBA

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek's younger brother Nischay Malhan about to enter house? Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek's younger brother Nischay Malhan about to enter house? Know details

    Gigi Hadid post arrest shares SEXY bikini pictures says All Well That Ends Well RBA

    Gigi Hadid post-arrest shares SEXY bikini pictures, says: 'All’s Well That Ends Well'

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday in Bahamas; Nick Jonas says 'I love celebrating you'

    Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos ADC

    Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos

    Recent Stories

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day RBA

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day

    Centre all party meeting today ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session gcw

    Centre's all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek's younger brother Nischay Malhan about to enter house? Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek's younger brother Nischay Malhan about to enter house? Know details

    Terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 suspected terrorists arrested in joint operation

    BREAKING Terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 suspected terrorists arrested

    Yamuna water level in Delhi drops below danger mark rain alerts in Himachal Uttarakhand gcw

    Yamuna water level breaches danger mark again; rain alerts in Himachal, Uttarakhand

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon