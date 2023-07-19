Tomato earrings: Uorfi Javed starts a new fashion trend says "It Is New Gold"

Uorfi aka Urfi Javed's shared her picture wearing tomatoes as earring, coming at a time when the prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing in India. She also added a photo of Suniel Shetty with the caption where it was written 'Eating fewer tomatoes these days due to rising prices'.

Uorfi Javed has once again astonished everyone. This time, however, it is not simply her daring clothing that has piqued everyone's interest, but something more as well. It's her earrings, to be precise. Urfi turned to Instagram on Tuesday and posted photos in which she wore tomatoes as earrings. Not only that, but the Bigg Boss OTT star was also spotted eating a raw tomato in one of the images.

Urfi included news clippings in the last two slides of her article. While one said Suniel Shetty is eating less tomatoes owing to increased prices, another claimed that a farmer in Maharashtra made a million dollars by selling tomatoes.

Also Read: 5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are loved in India

She captioned the post, "Tomatoes are the new gold (sic)." After her post went viral, users wrote hilarious comments to ther pictures. In her post, she also added a photo of Suniel Shetty with the caption where it was written 'Eating fewer tomatoes these days due to rising prices'.

Surprisingly, Urfi's tomato earrings have created headlines at a time when tomato prices are increasing across the country. Tomatoes are now marketed at Rs 194 per kilogramme in Mumbai, whereas they are priced at Rs 158 per kilogramme in Delhi.

Also Read: Sunny Leone apologises to husband, says "RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie'

Uorfi Javed has always been daring and innovative with her attire. Uorfi rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She has also appeared in various TV programmes, including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,' 'Meri Durga,' 'Bepannaah,' 'Puncch Beat Season 2', and many others.