5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are loved in India

The magic of Pakistani music transcends borders, captivating audiences in India as well. Here are five popular Pakistani songs that have become a sensation and captured the hearts of music enthusiasts in India. Pakistani Songs have been a part of our growing up years and many Bollywood songs are inspired by the iconic songs there.

Here are the 5 most popular and iconic Pakistani songs that are a rage in India:

1. Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan:

This soulful melody, originally performed by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been beautifully recreated by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, creating an enchanting rendition that resonates with listeners across the border.

2. Tera Ban Jaunga by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar:

Featured in the blockbuster film "Kabir Singh," this romantic track became an instant hit in India. The melodious collaboration between Pakistani singer Akhil Sachdeva and Indian singer Tulsi Kumar struck a chord with music lovers.

3. Dil Diyan Gallan by Atif Aslam:

Atif Aslam's mesmerizing voice lends a captivating charm to this romantic song from the film "Tiger Zinda Hai." Its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring composition have made it a beloved choice among Indian listeners.

4. Coke Studio renditions:

The Coke Studio platform has produced several extraordinary collaborations that have captured the attention of Indian music enthusiasts. Songs like "Afreen Afreen," "Tajdar-e-Haram," and "Wohi Khuda Hai" have garnered immense popularity, showcasing the brilliance of Pakistani musicians.

5. Kun Faya Kun by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan:

This devotional track from the film "Rockstar" resonates deeply with its serene melody and heartfelt lyrics. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful rendition elevates the song to extraordinary heights, making it a timeless favourite.

