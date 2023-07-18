Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are loved in India

    The magic of Pakistani music transcends borders, captivating audiences in India as well. Here are five popular Pakistani songs that have become a sensation and captured the hearts of music enthusiasts in India. Pakistani Songs have been a part of our growing up years and many Bollywood songs are inspired by the iconic songs there.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 9:01 PM IST

    Melodies that Transcend Borders: Unveiling 5 Pakistani Songs That Have Captivated India's Heart! The enchanting music from across the border has woven its spell on Indian audiences, with Pakistani songs taking the country by storm. Here's a delightful roundup of five popular Pakistani tracks that have become a rage in India. These Pakistani songs have broken barriers and found a special place in the hearts of Indian listeners, transcending borders and cultural differences. Let their enchanting tunes transport you to a world of musical ecstasy, reminding us that music knows no boundaries. Embrace the beauty of these tracks and let the melodies transport you to a world of enchantment and emotions.

    ALSO READ: 'Ve Kamleya' OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track

    Here are the 5 most popular and iconic Pakistani songs that are a rage in India:

    1. Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan:

    This soulful melody, originally performed by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been beautifully recreated by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, creating an enchanting rendition that resonates with listeners across the border.

    2. Tera Ban Jaunga by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar:

    Featured in the blockbuster film "Kabir Singh," this romantic track became an instant hit in India. The melodious collaboration between Pakistani singer Akhil Sachdeva and Indian singer Tulsi Kumar struck a chord with music lovers.

    3. Dil Diyan Gallan by Atif Aslam:

    Atif Aslam's mesmerizing voice lends a captivating charm to this romantic song from the film "Tiger Zinda Hai." Its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring composition have made it a beloved choice among Indian listeners.

    4. Coke Studio renditions:

    The Coke Studio platform has produced several extraordinary collaborations that have captured the attention of Indian music enthusiasts. Songs like "Afreen Afreen," "Tajdar-e-Haram," and "Wohi Khuda Hai" have garnered immense popularity, showcasing the brilliance of Pakistani musicians.

    5. Kun Faya Kun by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan:

    This devotional track from the film "Rockstar" resonates deeply with its serene melody and heartfelt lyrics. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful rendition elevates the song to extraordinary heights, making it a timeless favourite.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir Kapoor of marrying for money, calls his wedding with Alia Bhatt 'Farzi'

