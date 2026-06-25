Soni Razdan has come to Alia Bhatt's support over the nepotism debate. The actress was trolled badly when she made her presence at the Cannes Film Festival. Here's what she told the news portal. Keep scrolling to know more.

Despite giving innumerable hits, Alia Bhatt often finds herself in the negative pool of the nepotism debate. The actress has impressed fans and critics with her impeccable performances over the years, but the netizens show no mercy when it comes to her online presence. Whatever Alia does, she is trolled. At times, for the way she talks, her film choices, or her opinions as an actor/human, one cannot imagine how difficult it must be to be in her shoes.

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We are not saying this; her mother, Soni Razdan, too, feels so. Yes, you read that right. During a recent conversation on Zoom, Soni spoke about Alia being trolled during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and nepotism. Soni credited Alia for her success, box office marvels, and starry presence. She believes her daughter has achieved everything with her hard work, and it is only futile that she is often surrounded by negative opinions, because she cannot control who her parents are.

Soni Supports Alia Amid Nepotism Debate

She said, “Alia can’t help whose child she is; it’s not her fault. I was not a product of the industry; I struggled as an actor and human being to come into this industry, and I am not even half or quarter as successful as many other women of my time. Also, the world does not owe you a living if you want to make it in the industry, and you are going to complain."

“When I came in, 101 people were children of people who were already in the industry. I didn’t even think about it. If I think about that, how will I do what I wanted to? So I was focused on what I was doing. Why don’t people do that? It’s very easy for people to blame; there is nothing fair about this world,” she added.

On Cannes Trolling

Soni accepted that Alia received an audition opportunity owing to her background, but she has only done justice with her privilege and worked hard to sharpen her craft as an actor. "Just because there is some noise on a social media platform, that doesn’t reflect the actual reality on the ground. It’s a reality we face every day. Everyone who went to Cannes was there for a reason, and they were representing their country. Everybody was invited because they achieved something in the global arena, they weren’t there by accident. If they are there, it means they are already being recognised. We should not waste our energy on giving importance to negativity, which doesn’t deserve our attention. As people in the business, you come and do your work, and go."

On The Work Front

Alia will be next seen in Alpha.