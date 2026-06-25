The teaser for Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' is out. The biographical drama portrays folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar's life, highlighting a powerful scene where she gives birth backstage and returns to perform, showing her resilience.

The official teaser of the upcoming biographical drama 'Eetha', starring Shraddha Kapoor, has been released, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into the life of legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

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A Glimpse into Eetha's Resilience

The teaser presents a dramatic and intense portrayal of Eetha's life, centring on a defining backstage moment. In one of the most striking sequences, a heavily pregnant Eetha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, is shown going into labour during a performance setup. After giving birth, she cuts the umbilical cord herself and immediately returns to the stage to perform. The narrative highlights the character's resilience and devotion to her art form, even in life-threatening circumstances. A line from the teaser has gone viral across social media platforms in which Shraddha Kapoor, in the character of Eetha, says, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi." ("If I die lying down, I will be called a helpless woman. But if I die while dancing, I will become an example.")

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

About the Film and its Cast

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, 'Eetha' is a biographical drama based on the life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers.

The film has been building anticipation even before its official digital release, after an early glimpse was attached to theatrical screenings of 'Cocktail 2' on June 19. Although not formally released online at that time, phone-recorded clips from cinema halls circulated on social media, generating strong discussion among audiences.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The music and background score are composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul, adding to the film's emotional and cultural tone.

Release Date

'Eetha' is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026.