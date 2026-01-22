Timothee Chalamet's Best Actor nomination for 'Marty Supreme' at the 98th Academy Awards sets a new Oscar record. At 30, he is the youngest male actor with three acting nominations, making him a favourite to win his first-ever Oscar.

In one of the biggest nods, Timothee Chalamet has been nominated for the Best Actor Award at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, creating a new Oscar record. Dubbed as among the favourites to win for his performance as table tennis protege Marty Mauser in 'Marty Supreme', the nomination has strongly set him up for his potential first-ever Oscar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chalamet Makes Oscar History at 30

At 30, Chalamet's latest nod has made him the youngest male actor to earn three acting nominations, as per Variety. His previous bids came with 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'A Complete Unknown'.

The Competition for Best Actor

For this year's Oscar race, Chalamet has been nominated alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

'Marty Supreme' Earns Major Nods

Besides the best actor nod, Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' also picked up nominations for Best Picture, Best Casting, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

From Golden Globe Win to Oscar Hopeful

The film's nominations arrived on the heels of its big win at the Golden Globe Awards, where Timothee Chalamet picked up the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award, becoming the youngest winner in the category. Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, follows the journey of a fictional character, Marty Mauser, who works hard to realise his dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

What's Next in the Oscar Race

If Chalamet wins, he will become the second youngest winner in Best Actor history behind Adrien Brody, who was 29 when he won for 'The Pianist'. While the final Oscar voting is set to take place from February 26 to March 5, 2026, the 98th Oscars will be held on March 15. (ANI)