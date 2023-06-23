Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance

    Avneet Kaur has come a long way since she started her journey in the entertainment industry as a young prodigy. Her performance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered praise, solidifying her position as an emerging force in the industry. 

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Avneet Kaur has come a long way since she started her journey in the entertainment industry as a young prodigy. Now she has stolen the spotlight with her OTT debut 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. Kaur's performance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered praise, solidifying her position as an emerging force in the industry. With her magnetic on-screen presence and natural talent, she effortlessly portrays the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of every aspiring artist who ventures to Mumbai in pursuit of stardom. She has been getting rave reviews from critics. “Avneet Kaur is a revelation,” wrote one critic. “She brings a freshness and energy to the role that is infectious”, said another. Those who have watched the film on the OTT platform, too took to their social media to share their reviews.

     The film, which was formerly known as Divine Lovers, clearly lacks a meaningful plot. Not that Nawazuddin is a lousy actor; on the contrary, but the kind of deft wit the actor would have given to Sheru would have been enlightening. Yes, Avneet is a good find, and Kangana, a first-time producer, could not have asked for anything better. Avneet is a natural and shows the hopes and ambitions of a young woman who is first dumped in love and then discovers that her dream of becoming a star is evaporating in the brutal world of Bollywood with ease. A controversy blew out of proportion when the trailer was dropped and the kissing scene between the 49-year-old Nawazuddin and 21-year-old Avneet went viral. However, Nawaz reacted to the backlash and lashed back, saying that ‘romance is ageless’.

    "I know how it feels to be a junior artist because I too was a struggling actor at some point in my life. I've been with junior artistes hence I know the struggles. I know their insecurities, their dreams, and their complexities. I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like. I've worked in multiple films as a junior artist, I've done many ads as well. And if you see there's a coca cola ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar where me and a few of my friends, including Rajpal Yadav play the role of washermen. We hid our faces when the camera comes towards us, to save face as ex-NSD students." Nawazuddin told IANS. 

