Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date

    The Malayalam movie ' Malayalee from India' starring Nivin Pauly, and Anaswara Rajan will hit theaters this May. The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    The Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ' Malayalee from India'. The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The movie will hit theatres on May 1.

     

    Malayalee From India is primarily about Aalparambil Gopi, a quirky figure with a hairdo that fits perfectly with his personality. Gopi is both humorous and problematic. In one scene, he attempts to romance a juvenile, while in another, he steals a birthday whistle from a terrified child amidst a stampede created by a furious elephant.

    The movie also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The movie is written by Sharis Mohammed. The other core technical team includes cinematographer by Sudeep Elamon, editor by Sreejith Sarang, and music director Jakes Bejoy.

    Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is also gearing up for the release of Varshangalkku Shesham directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie also features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The movie is set to release on April 12.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm RBA

    'Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm

    Fighter On OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film RBA

    Fighter On OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film

    Norwegian DJ Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on son Akaay's birth - WATCH ATG

    Norwegian DJ Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on son Akaay's birth - WATCH

    I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery RBA

    'I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery

    House of the Dragon Season 2: Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch RBA

    'House of the Dragon Season 2': Two new posters OUT ahead of trailer launch

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage anr

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage

    Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm RBA

    'Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm

    football Ex-Brazil and Man City star Robinho told to serve nine-year jail term over gang rape of woman in Italy snt

    Ex-Brazil and Man City star Robinho told to serve nine-year jail term over gang rape of woman in Italy

    Italy PM Girogia Meloni seeks 100,000 euros over deepfake pornographic videos snt

    Italy PM Girogia Meloni seeks 100,000 euros over deepfake pornographic videos

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon