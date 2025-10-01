Tiger Shroff may soon make his Hollywood debut. Reports suggest he could star in an Amazon MGM action film with Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa. The global, multi-language project awaits an official announcement.

Tiger Shroff is gearing up to showcase his action and dance skills on a global stage, as he enters discussions for a Hollywood film alongside Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amazon MGM is developing a major international project that aims to bring the three action stars together for the first time.

A source revealed, “Amazon MGM is working on an action film that aims to bring Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa, and Tiger Shroff together. It is a global project, and the idea is to make it a multi-language film.”

If finalized, the Bollywood actor could be seen performing high-budget action sequences in a film that merges Hollywood’s action sensibilities with Asian cinematic styles. The untitled project is reportedly being planned on a large scale, catering to a worldwide audience with a dynamic mix of East and West.

Sylvester Stallone and Akshay Kumar appeared in a movie

Sylvester Stallone previously made a cameo appearance in Kambakkht Ishq (2009), which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Denise Richards. However, this upcoming project could mark his first full-fledged feature film collaboration with the Indian film industry. A source said, “Stallone did a cameo in Kambakkht Ishq, but if an Indian actor is cast in the lead role for this film, it could be considered his first complete feature film associated with Indian cinema.”

Tiger Shroff's last release

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in the lead role of the film Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, which was released earlier this month. The film performed averagely.