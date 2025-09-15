Baaghi 4 Collection: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' has earned only Rs 49.75 crore at the box office in 10 days. Made on a budget of 80 crores, the film failed to impress the audience

Baaghi 4 Box Office Report: It has been 10 days since Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 4' was released in theaters. However, its earnings are such that it has not even touched the 50 crore mark in India yet. Although, after a slow pace on weekdays, the film's collection has seen some jump in the second weekend. But it is not enough to expect a respectable lifetime score. Overall, this action thriller directed by A. Harsha has not only proved to be the weakest of the 'Baaghi' franchise but also a disaster film for Tiger Shroff.

'Baaghi 4' 10-day earnings

'Baaghi 4' was released in theaters on September 5 and collected Rs 12 crore on the first day. But after this, it could never earn equal to the opening day in the last 10 days. The film earned Rs 31.50 crore in the first weekend, while it was limited to a collection of Rs 44.5 crore in the first week. Talking about the second weekend, this film has earned about Rs 5.25 crore. Overall, the net collection of this film in India has reached about 49.75 crore rupees in 10 days.

Baaghi 4 Day Wise Collection

Day Earnings First 12 crore rupees Second 9.25 crore rupees Third 10 crore rupees Fourth 4.5 crore rupees Fifth 4 crore rupees Sixth 2.65 crore rupees Seventh 2.1 crore rupees Eighth 1.25 crore rupees Ninth 1.85 crore rupees Tenth 2.15 crore rupees Total Earnings Total Collection: 49.75 crore rupees

Collection of all films of Baaghi franchise

Film Release Date 10 Days Earnings Lifetime Earnings Box Office Verdict Baaghi April 29, 2026 67.6 crore rupees 76.10 crore rupees Semi Hit Baaghi 2 March 30, 2018 135.35 crore rupees 165.50 crore rupees Superhit Baaghi 3 March 6, 2020 96.07 crore rupees 96.5 crore rupees Semi Hit Baaghi 4 September 5, 2025 49.75 crore rupees - -

‘Baaghi 4’ Worldwide Collection

Produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson, 'Baaghi 4' is also lagging far behind in terms of worldwide collection. The film has grossed around 70 crores worldwide.

What is the budget of 'Baaghi 4'?

According to Koimoi's report, 'Baaghi 4' has been made for around 80 crore rupees. Seeing the pace of the film's earnings, it can be clearly estimated that it is difficult to recover its cost. Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in important roles.