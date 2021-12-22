  • Facebook
    Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury, read complete details inside

     Tiger Shroff is known for his impeccable action films and is lately shooting for his next movie Ganapath: Part 1. The actor has injured his eyes lately. Read to know about his health.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 2:41 PM IST
    Tiger Shroff is known for his impeccable action films and is lately shooting for his next movie Ganapath: Part 1. The high octane action drama movie has been high on energy and action scenes, and sadly, the actor got injured while shooting for the movie. The Baghi actor took to his Instagram story to write that, "Shit happens, Ganapath final countdown." If we go by the caption, it looks like the actor is shooting the last leg of the film.

    A few months ago, when the actor was playing a football match for charity purposes, the news of him being started coming online. "I don't know where that is coming from. The match and the pictures that are showing my injury happened three months ago, not this Sunday. I am not injured at all…thankfully", he told SpotboyE.

    Back then, while accepting the fact that he is prone to injuries, he feels risks and injuries are part of his job. The actor had clicked the photo on the sets of his movie. He was seen wearing a black jacket over a green T-shirt. 

    Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury, read complete details inside SCJ

     For the unversed, the actor had previously taken to his social media handle to write, "Uski hategi to sabki fategi. Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022 (sic)." Talking about the movie, it has been one of the most awaited movies of Tiger and shall also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead role.  

    Fans shall get the chance to see Tiger performing some super amazing action stunts in the upcoming movie. He has already started shooting for the movie in the UK a month back. He has been working very hard for  Ganapath: Part 1 and also has been posting photos and clips on social media. Here's wishing the actor a healthy and speedy recovery.

