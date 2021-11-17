2022 will be a big year for Tiger Shroff; actor to have 2 festive releases

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the youngest action heroes who made so many successful franchises to his name. Tiger is the only actor of his generation who is good at dancing and doing action scenes. There is no denying that Tiger Shroff can give some of the leading Hollywood action heroes a run for their money. It is even more exciting than he is also the youngest action hero to come out of India. After finishing his UK schedule of Heropanti 2, Tiger recently jetted off to London for Ganpath where he will be placed for three long months.

According to the latest information, Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release on Eid 2022. Tiger's other film Ganpath will be during the Christmas holidays. That makes Tiger Shroff fans double the reason to mark the highly valued anticipated festive season next year.

Interestingly, these two significant festival release dates are typically saved for the biggest releases and traditionally slotted for industry stalwarts like the Kapoors and Khans, speaking volumes for Tiger’s fanbase and the crazy joy surrounding his releases.

According to Tiger's close source from Bollywood, the actor is the only young star who will have two big films on Eid and Christmas, which is proof that his, films are counted amongst the biggest and most awaited movies the year. The string of Tiger's successful franchises has cemented his status as a bonafide action hero and it’s a space that he remains unbeaten in.

Tiger may be all about the action, but it is both about the heart and the face of the global campaign on Urban Forests and Climate Change initiated by the UN, making him one of the most impactful youth icons.