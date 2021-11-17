  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 will be a big year for Tiger Shroff; actor to have 2 festive releases

    Latest reports suggest that Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is set to release on Eid 2022 and Ganpath on Christmas next year.

    2022 will be a big year for Tiger Shroff; actor to have 2 festive releases RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the youngest action heroes who made so many successful franchises to his name. Tiger is the only actor of his generation who is good at dancing and doing action scenes. There is no denying that Tiger Shroff can give some of the leading Hollywood action heroes a run for their money. It is even more exciting than he is also the youngest action hero to come out of India. After finishing his UK schedule of Heropanti 2, Tiger recently jetted off to London for Ganpath where he will be placed for three long months.

    According to the latest information, Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release on Eid 2022. Tiger's other film Ganpath will be during the Christmas holidays. That makes Tiger Shroff fans double the reason to mark the highly valued anticipated festive season next year.

    Interestingly, these two significant festival release dates are typically saved for the biggest releases and traditionally slotted for industry stalwarts like the Kapoors and Khans, speaking volumes for Tiger’s fanbase and the crazy joy surrounding his releases.

    According to Tiger's close source from Bollywood, the actor is the only young star who will have two big films on Eid and Christmas, which is proof that his, films are counted amongst the biggest and most awaited movies the year. The string of Tiger's successful franchises has cemented his status as a bonafide action hero and it’s a space that he remains unbeaten in.

    Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan once wanted to marry Katrina Kaif? Here's what he said

    Tiger may be all about the action, but it is both about the heart and the face of the global campaign on Urban Forests and Climate Change initiated by the UN, making him one of the most impactful youth icons.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise SCJ

    Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise

    Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo' SCJ

    Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo'

    Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned by Bombay High Court in the pornography case drb

    Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned by Bombay High Court in the pornography case

    Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar's samadhi

    Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar’s samadhi

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow

    Recent Stories

    Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise SCJ

    Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise

    Australia Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit-dnm,

    Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal; Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue RCB

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil-ayh

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon