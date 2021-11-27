Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani shows sexy curves in pink bikini [PHOTOS]

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known to post hot photos on her social media feed. Lately, she posted a bikini picture which has created a stir on social media. Check out the picture right here.

Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actress Disha Patani often raises the temperature with her hot photos. Lately, she posted a sultry picture of hers in a pink coloured bikini where she was seen flaunting her washboard abs. The actress wore a red animal printed two-piece, and fans could not take her eyes off her. It looks like the Malang actress is majorly missing a fun day at the beach and hence wanted to express the same.

She posted a throwback picture which created a stir on social media. To talk about her outfit, Disha often wears monochrome bikinis from yelow, greens, blue and orange. However, it is safe to assume that neutral colours are the favourite of the stars.

The diva can be seen glowing in the sun and can be seen embracing the cool oceanic air as the lens captures her. Fans flooded her comment box with compliments. Some called her stunning, while others called her beautiful. Some even put red hearts and smileys on her comment section.

The actress had gone on a trip, and during that time, she had shared numerous photos. As she missed the trip, she took to her Instagram to share the photos from her throwback trip. The diva was snapped attending the special screening of Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai' co-actor Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's film 'Antim: The Final Truth. She had posted many photos of the diva posing for the media as the screening that went viral online. While many Bollywood stars were posing for the media, netizens noticed that she looked different. Many took to the comments section to write about the same. Many users asked why the actress looked different, while others speculated that whether she did a facial surgery.