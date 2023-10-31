Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan fans gear up for movie release; wear his iconic scarf in excitement

    Salman Khan, a beloved Bollywood icon, sparked a fashion craze with his signature scarf in 'Ek Tha Tiger.' As the 'Tiger 3' release nears, fans eagerly anticipate his return.

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan fans gear up for movie release; wear his iconic scarf in excitement
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Salman Khan is a very famous actor in our country. He's so popular that anything he does becomes a big trend. People really like him, and they copy everything he does, like his dance moves, hairstyles, and the way he talks in his movies. One of the things he made popular was a special scarf he wore in 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012.

    This scarf became very famous all over the country, and people loved it. Now, as the release date of Salman Khan's new movie, 'Tiger 3', is getting closer, people are waiting in anticipation. Looking forward to seeing Salman Khan as Tiger again, many Salman Khan look alike have started wearing the same scarf to show their love for him.  In the recently released teaser and trailer for 'Tiger 3' also Khan was seen donning it.

     Salman Khan is getting ready for the big release of 'Tiger 3', where he's acting alongside Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra. This movie will come out in theaters on November 12, 2023, and it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. People are really excited about this movie!

    ALSO READ: Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canadian singer Shubh celebrates Indira Gandhi's killers in viral video - WATCH

    Canadian singer Shubh celebrates Indira Gandhi's killers in viral video - WATCH

    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film vma

    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

    Jacqueline Fernandez wishes to have sequel for this movie - Watch SHG

    Jacqueline Fernandez wishes to have sequel for this movie - Watch

    'AI se better lagte ho': Fans applaud legend Amitabh Bachchan for posting artificial intelligence snap vma

    'AI se better lagte ho': Fans applaud legend Amitabh Bachchan for posting artificial intelligence snap

    Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and more celebs invited; read details RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and more celebs invited; read details

    Recent Stories

    Namma Metro Yellow line update: MP Tejasvi Surva visits Kolkata factory to ensure timely delivery of coaches vkp

    Namma Metro Yellow line update: MP Tejasvi Surya visits Kolkata factory to ensure timely delivery of coaches

    Aishwarya Rai's birthday: 7 beauty secrets of Bollywood actress RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's birthday: 7 beauty secrets of Bollywood actress

    Best is yet to come Neeraj Chopra aims for 90m mark, highlights technique enhancement for Paris Olympics snt

    'Best is yet to come': Neeraj Chopra aims for 90m mark, highlights technique enhancement for Paris Olympics

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots

    From Pollution to Paradise: How urban India is cleaning its beaches

    From Pollution to Paradise: How urban India is cleaning its beaches

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon