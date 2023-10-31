Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

    Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is poised to enter the industry with the movie Farrey. A new and fresh poster of the star cast was unveiled along with the release date of the trailer by the global icon Salman Khan on social media.

    Salman Khan is presently taking on uncle duties as his niece Alizeh Agnihotri prepares for her Bollywood debut in the movie Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi of Jamtara fame. The teaser has already provided a sneak peek into the film, and an intriguing poster featuring the star cast has been revealed and released. The eagerly awaited trailer is ready and slated to be dropped on November 1. On Tuesday, October 31, Salman Khan treated his Instagram followers to a sneak peek of the upcoming movie Farrey.  The film, starring his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, promises a gritty and riveting drama thriller centred around a group of school students trapped in an exam-cheating racket.

    The unveiled poster paints a captivating picture, featuring Alizeh and the ensemble cast donned in school uniforms, encircling a symbol of A+ with money coming out of it. In his post, Salman not only shared this fascinating visual but also divulged that the much-anticipated trailer is slated for release tomorrow, November 1.

    A few weeks back, Salman Khan treated his followers to a heartwarming throwback picture with his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. In a touching caption, he imparted some wisdom, saying, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo. Jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly. Ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!."

    Adding to the excitement, Salman had earlier also dropped the teaser of the movie Farrey. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena, this much-anticipated film is ready to grace theatres on November 24.

