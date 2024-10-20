THIS is how Mahira Khan landed role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'; Read here

Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rahul Dholakia, was a major box-office hit yet is considered an underperformer today. It marked the Bollywood debut of Mahira Khan and tackled themes of ambition and morality in the world of illegal liquor trade during the 1980s in Gujarat

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees was among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2017, yet it is now seen as an underperformer. Although it achieved significant box-office success, the film garnered mixed reviews, reflecting some of the commercial challenges Khan faced during the late 2010s. Notably, the movie marked the Bollywood debut of Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actor, which remains her only Hindi film role to date. Director Rahul Dholakia, in a recent interview, provided insight into casting Mahira, explaining that finding a 30-something actress with strong Hindi-speaking abilities in India was rare.

Speaking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Dholakia elaborated on how they were searching for an actress to portray a Muslim woman from the 1980s. The primary requirement was excellent Hindi skills, preferably with an Urdu accent, to suit the character. He also emphasized that they needed someone who could project innocence and that, with Shah Rukh Khan being 50 at the time, a female lead in her 30s was essential.

Dholakia mentioned that only a few Indian actresses fit these criteria. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma were considered but were too high-profile for the role, which was relatively small. The director also mentioned that other options like Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif didn’t seem right for the character. He humorously pointed out that Shah Rukh couldn’t be paired with someone like Alia Bhatt, considering their age difference.

Mahira Khan came into the picture after both Dholakia’s mother and Gauri Khan’s mother recommended her, having seen her on Pakistani television. Casting director Honey Trehan, who was involved in the project, informed Dholakia that Mahira was in Mumbai for promotions. An audition was quickly arranged at Excel Entertainment’s office, and Dholakia immediately felt that she was perfect for the role of Aasiya after her audition.

Mahira, during the Faiz International Festival in 2016, shared her experience of being cast in Raees. She recalled being in Mumbai for promotions when she received calls about a major film project, which piqued her curiosity. Initially unclear on the details, she became interested when she learned the project was by Excel Entertainment, a company behind hits like Dil Chahta Hai. After a meeting with the team, she was eventually informed that she had been cast as Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady, a revelation that took her by surprise.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, is a crime drama set in the 1980s that follows the story of Raees Alam, a bootlegger who builds his empire in Gujarat's illegal liquor trade. As his power grows, he faces resistance from a determined law enforcement officer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie delves into themes like ambition, morality, and survival, with Shah Rukh Khan delivering a powerful performance. The film also featured notable music, including the popular track ‘Zaalima,’ which contributed to its widespread appeal.

