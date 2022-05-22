'This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate

Akshay Kumar has stated that he does not understand the term "pan-India" films and that all of his movies should be successful.

The argument between Bollywood and regional film has split not only the internet but even celebrities. Several actors have expressed their thoughts on the subject, the most recent of which being Bollywood sensation Akshay Kumar.



The dispute was sparked when actor Kichcha Sudeep responded to Ajay Devgn by saying that Hindi isn't our native language. Furthermore, Bollywood films' inability to chart and the popularity of films such as RRR, Pushpa, and KGF: Chapter 2 added fuel to the fire.

Also Read: Box office collection day 2: Bhool Bhulaiyaa sees 28% jump, Dhaakad fails to impress



"I don't believe in this split," the actor stated, according to an Indian Express story cited by The Hindustan Times. I despise it when people say "south industry" or "north industry," since we are all part of the same business. I believe we should no longer raise this question. It is critical that we comprehend how the British split us, invaded us, and dominated us in this manner. We don't appear to have learned our lesson, and we still don't get it. I believe things will improve dramatically if we realise we are all part of the same industry."

Also Read: 'No agenda, it was an opinion...' Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi's plea on language row

He added, “This word ‘pan-India’ films and all, woh meri samajh ki bahar hai, (I don’t understand it). All I want is all the films to work, and that’s about it.”

Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, is currently in the works. The film chronicles the lives of Prithviraj Chauhan, one of India's greatest rulers and soldiers, who fought against the fearsome Mohammed Ghor. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Ali Fazal are renowned actors in the action film's cast. Yash Raj Films will distribute the motion picture, released on June 3rd this year. Adivi Sesh's Major and Kamal Haasan's Vikram will compete for attention.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'



