Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'

    Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and their entire team for becoming the highest opening day collection movie of this year and ending the dry spell at the Hindi Box office.

    Mumbai, First Published May 21, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Kangana’s film Dhaakad, opened against Kartik and Kiara-starrer on Friday. The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood has now congratulated both the young actors for their marvellous feat at the box office.

    On Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad saw a clash at the box office. The best for breaking Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office were placed on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film. While the horror-comedy was successful in drawing the audience to the theatre, Kangana Ranaut’s film, which too earned many praises, has become one of the lowest opening films of her career.

    ALSO READ: Dhaakad Box Office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s film is the lowest opener of her career

    Kangana Ranaut, who has in the past extended her support to Kartik Aaryan over the Karan Johar fiasco, once again supported him. She congratulated Kartik and Kiara Advani for their film’s blasting opening day collection at the box office.

    Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut, tagging Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in her insta story, wrote: “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office.. Congratulations to the entire team of the film.” Check out her post here:

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood dry spell drb

    (Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

    Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars actors Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Milind Gunaji, earned over Rs 14 crore on day one of its release.

    This is the highest a Hindi film has earned at the Hindi box office since the beginning of this year. Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it was Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchhan Paande’, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes, that was the highest-grosser film on opening day, with a collection that was over RS 13 crore.

    As for Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Dhaakad’, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, the movie was anticipated to make a business between Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore. However, it could collect only Rs 1.20 crore on its opening day.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
