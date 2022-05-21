Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No agenda, it was an opinion...' Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi's plea on language row

    Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the Hindi vs South language debate, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep said that it was an opinion he voiced.

    No agenda it was an opinion Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi plea on language row drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 21, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram, PM Modi/Getty Images

    Bollywood celebrities recently shared their opinions on the controversy around Hindi versus South languages. The controversy has not been hidden from the Prime Minister himself who has cleared his (and Bharatiya Janata Party’s) stand on the ongoing language debate.

    In a recent statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his party, BJP, sees a reflection of the culture in every Indian language, adding that it considers every Indian language worthy of reverence.

    "Giving priority to local languages in the National Education Policy manifests our commitment to all regional languages. The BJP considers Indian languages the soul of Bharatiyata and the link to a better future for the country," said the PM.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

    Following the PM’s statement, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, whose statement on Hindi had given birth to the language debate, has now reacted. The actor, praising PM Modi’s statement, said that he didn't mean to start any kind of riot or debate by stating that 'Hindi is no longer our national language'. 

    Speaking to the channel, he said, "It just so happened without an agenda. It was an opinion I voiced. It was an honour and a privilege to see certain lines come out of the Prime Minister's mouth. Everybody who looks upon their language with regard and respect, it's an overwhelming thing to see him speak this way."

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'

    Kiccha Sudeep further said that a few statements of PM Modi have respected everybody's mother tongue. "It is a warm welcome towards all languages. I am not just representing only Kannada, I'm talking about... everybody's mother tongue has been respected today with those few statements from the Prime Minister and that is where I was coming from that day. We don't look at Narendra Modi as just a politician, we look at him as a leader as well," he added.

    The language debate started with Kiccha Sudeep’s comments on Hindi after which actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter, calling out the Kannada actor. The two actors then had a couple of exchanges of tweets on the microblogging site with the former asking to end the topic, adding that he did not mean to disrespect any language. While the ‘discussion’ may have ended between the two actors, it started a controversy which soon took a political turn as well. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiccha Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2022 Woman shouts 'stop raping us' while stripping on red carpet protests against sexual violence in Ukraine drb

    Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood dry spell drb

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'

    They called it a disaster Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi digital economy at Cannes 2022 drb

    'They called it a disaster': Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi's digital economy at Cannes 2022

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

    Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores RBA

    (Video) Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more Delhi last chance at playoffs against Mumbai-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Delhi's last chance at playoffs

    Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan whose yellow dress is hotter drb

    Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan, whose yellow dress is hotter?

    Chessable Masters 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him-ayh

    Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Here s how to check Class 12 results through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to check Class 12 results through SMS, DigiLocker

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list - adt

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon