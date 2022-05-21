'No agenda, it was an opinion...' Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi's plea on language row

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the Hindi vs South language debate, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep said that it was an opinion he voiced.

Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram, PM Modi/Getty Images

Bollywood celebrities recently shared their opinions on the controversy around Hindi versus South languages. The controversy has not been hidden from the Prime Minister himself who has cleared his (and Bharatiya Janata Party’s) stand on the ongoing language debate.

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his party, BJP, sees a reflection of the culture in every Indian language, adding that it considers every Indian language worthy of reverence.

"Giving priority to local languages in the National Education Policy manifests our commitment to all regional languages. The BJP considers Indian languages the soul of Bharatiyata and the link to a better future for the country," said the PM.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

Following the PM’s statement, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, whose statement on Hindi had given birth to the language debate, has now reacted. The actor, praising PM Modi’s statement, said that he didn't mean to start any kind of riot or debate by stating that 'Hindi is no longer our national language'.

Speaking to the channel, he said, "It just so happened without an agenda. It was an opinion I voiced. It was an honour and a privilege to see certain lines come out of the Prime Minister's mouth. Everybody who looks upon their language with regard and respect, it's an overwhelming thing to see him speak this way."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'

Kiccha Sudeep further said that a few statements of PM Modi have respected everybody's mother tongue. "It is a warm welcome towards all languages. I am not just representing only Kannada, I'm talking about... everybody's mother tongue has been respected today with those few statements from the Prime Minister and that is where I was coming from that day. We don't look at Narendra Modi as just a politician, we look at him as a leader as well," he added.

The language debate started with Kiccha Sudeep’s comments on Hindi after which actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter, calling out the Kannada actor. The two actors then had a couple of exchanges of tweets on the microblogging site with the former asking to end the topic, adding that he did not mean to disrespect any language. While the ‘discussion’ may have ended between the two actors, it started a controversy which soon took a political turn as well. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiccha Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona.