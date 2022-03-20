These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is all set to make her debut opposite her father. Meanwhile check out these videos where she’s grooving to the music, proving her star genes.

It is a very special day for proud parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar as their darling princess, Sitara Ghattmaneni is all set to make her debut in the film industry. The nine-year-old star kid’s debut is with none other than her superstar father, Mahesh Babu.

Sitara Ghattamaneni has performed a full-fledged dance number for his ‘Nanna’s upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaaru Paata’. The song ‘Penny’ also stars Sitara’s father, Mahesh Babu. The film will be released in the theatres on May 12. It was earlier expected to be released on April 1, however, the film’s date got pushed because of RRR’s releasing date.

The official announcement of Sitara Ghattamaneni’s debut was made on Saturday, when parents and actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shhirodkar shared the song’s promo on Saturday, announcing the arrival of the little star.

Although Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks Sitara Ghattamani’s debut, the nine-year-old kid is already a star on social media. Sitara, who is very active on social media, has is being followed by over 6.71 lakh followers on Instagram already and is also a legit verified profile.

The little princess, Sitara Ghattamaneni, often shares posts on her Instagram handle from her to day life. However, among those posts that she shares on social media, most videos are of her dance videos. The bug of the Instagram reels has bit Sitara too, which is why she continues to make trendy reels on peppy dance numbers.

Those who have been following her Instagram would certainly be aware of how brilliant a dance she is already, at this young age. Whether is the understanding of lyrics for the expressions or pulling off any step, Sitara performs it with full finesse, like a pro. No wonder she has genes of actors running in her blood!

Here are some of the many dancing videos that Sitara Ghattamaneni has shared on her social media handle. Take a look: