The trailer for Netflix's 'The Whisper Man' is out. Based on Alex North's novel, the psychological thriller stars Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, and Adam Scott. It follows a writer whose son is abducted, leading to a decades-old case.

The first official trailer for the much-awaited Netflix film 'The Whisper Man' has been unveiled. Based on Alex North's New York Times bestselling novel, the psychological thriller features Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, and Adam Scott. It follows the story of a widowed crime writer, whose eight-year-old son is abducted, leaving her to reach out to the kid's estranged father - a retired former police detective. It is then that she ends up discovering a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man'.

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'The Whisper Man' Cast and Crew

The film is directed by James Ashcroft, with a script from Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer. Joining the cast are Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, Acston Luca Porto, and Will Brill. It is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Kassee Whiting. Marcus Viscidi, Tim Connors, and Alex Leb served as exec producers.

Director on Robert De Niro's Role

Speaking about De Niro's casting as the retired police detective Pete, director James Ashcroft shared, "He's doing great work for an ingenue. Pete has such a quietness to him as a character, but there's always a lot going on, and the wheels are always turning. He's thinking about how to navigate this crime as a former detective, but also how to navigate this fractured relationship and build a relationship back with his son," as per Netflix.

Global Release Date

'The Whisper Man' will be released globally on Netflix on August 28.