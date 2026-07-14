Veteran actor Supriya Pathak Kapur delighted fans by making her debut on Instagram. She shared a heartfelt video message, announcing her arrival and was warmly welcomed by family members like Mira Rajput and co-stars like JD Majethia.

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak Kapur has officially joined Instagram, delighting fans with her long-awaited debut on the social media platform. Making her first appearance on the platform, the actor shared a cheerful video along with a heartfelt caption that read, "Hi, hum Instagram par hai. Thodi si late entry hai, lekin dil se hai. Hope we have a great journey together." https://www.instagram.com/p/Daw3E8Bt8j7/

A Heartfelt Debut Message

"I hope you know me by now. I am now officially on Instagram. I have not been on Instagram for so many years now. But I really want to connect with all of you. So I have decided that I should come and meet you. You can come and meet me on Instagram," she said in the video message.

Pathak also informed fans of an upcoming play, which features her husband, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur as the main performer, director, and writer. "We have a lovely play that we are doing. Pankaj Kapur Ji is the main performer, director, and writer. It's a novella written by him, which will reach out to all of you, his audience. It's really wonderful," she added.

Film Fraternity Welcomes Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak's Instagram debut was met with a warm response from fans and members of the film fraternity, who welcomed her to Instagram with messages of love and excitement. The veteran actor also received an adorable response from daughter-in-law Mira Rajput, who wrote, "Hello Mummy Ji." Actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Welcome Supriya Ji." Actor JD Majethia, who famously worked with Pathak in the popular show 'Khichdi' and its spin-offs. The duo featured as the comical siblings Hansa and Himanshu. In Himanshu's signature style, Majethia wrote, "Aaaaa Badi Ben." Others to react were Delnaaz Irani and Sheeba Chadha.

On the Work Front

Fans equally praised Supriya Pathak's charming introduction, while others said they were looking forward to seeing glimpses of her life and work through her posts. On the work front, the actor is also set to make her directorial debut with 'Our Story,' a loose biographical feature co-written with her daughter, Sanah Kapur, reported Variety. The project was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Supiriya Pathak Kapur is known for her performances in 'Kalyug', 'Bazaar,' 'Khichdi' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.' (ANI)