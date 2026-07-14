Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony on July 19. FIFA announced that he will be joined by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and internet streamer IShowSpeed for the grand event.

Star-Studded Closing Ceremony

FIFA is leaving no stone unturned to make the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony a truly grand spectacle. Several surprise performances and special appearances are expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats. And now, the latest development is that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is set to perform at the closing ceremony on July 19.

FIFA on Tuesday afternoon announced that Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and internet streamer IShowSpeed will be among the names that will perform as part of the World Cup closing ceremony, as per Deadline. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

FIFA has also confirmed that Grammy and Oscar-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the US national anthem.

Road to the Final

Meanwhile, France and Spain, two European football powerhouses, are all set to face each other in a blockbuster semifinal in Dallas on Tuesday, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

Spain, the top-ranked team heading into the tournament and reigning European champions, reached the semifinals after defeating Belgium 2-1, with Mikel Merino once again scoring a decisive late goal.

France, ranked No. 3, continued its impressive campaign with a commanding 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco, as France captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele found the net to secure a place for their team in the last four.

England and Argentina will lock horns to register a spot in the final match on Wednesday in Atlanta. (ANI)