Paramount has acquired the US rights to 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' for a new film under its Paramount Primal label. The project, based on the 1984 original, will be produced by the estate of filmmaker Wes Craven, including his widow and son.

Notorious serial killer Freddy Krueger is all set for another crime spree! As per Variety, Paramount has closed a deal for the US rights to adapt the original screenplay for 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', under its new genre label Paramount Primal. The domestic rights have been licensed from the Wes Craven estate, which includes Craven's widow Iya Labunka and son Jonathan Craven. The duo will produce the film with Marc Toberoff, an attorney who helped the filmmaker's family regain ownership of the kickoff film.

The yet-to-be-tiled film is still in development under Paramount Primal. While plot details are yet to be unveiled, it is said to be set in the world of 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and based on the first 1984 film. Paramount's new genre label is being led by JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, the team known for heading 'Weapons', 'Barbarian', 'Companion', and 'Friendship'.

A New Nightmare for a New Generation

"Jonathan and I are so excited to be partnering with J.D. and Rafi along with the terrific team they've assembled at Paramount Primal. We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven's 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to a new and completely engaged generation of fans. We know that Wes would have been thrilled to see how horror is taking its long overdue place in the cultural canon. We can't wait for all of us to sit together in a dark theater -- around the campfire of today -- as the next chapter of the 'Nightmare' story unfolds," said Labunka in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Freddy Krueger's Legacy

It is worth mentioning that Kruger has appeared in nine films, alongside a TV series and video games. He was last seen in 2010's reboot 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', which earned more than USD 117 million on a USD 35 million budget. (ANI)