The first trailer for the action-buddy-comedy 'Mayday', starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, is out. The film, about a US pilot and an ex-KGB agent in Cold War Russia, is set to stream on Apple TV+ from September 4.

'Mayday' Trailer Released

The makers has dropped the first trailer for 'Mayday', the upcoming action-buddy-comedy starring Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh ahead of its September 4. The movie revolves around US Navy pilot Lieutenant played by Reynolds who is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Kenneth Branagh, a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, teams up with Reynolds for a dangerous mission.

Trailer Highlights

The trailer began on a humorous note, when Reynolds discovers himself on a bed after suffering a crash from the plane. "You are now crossing Soviet airspace," a stern voice is heard at the beginning of the trailer. Cut to Reynolds' Kelly tied to a bed. "Oh good, you have not died," says Branagh's Nikolai. "Who are you?", asks Reynolds, adding "Why am I tied to the bed?" Nikolai replies, "So you would not move during the surgery." "Surgery, what surgery", asks Kelly. "In your leg, I repaired an artery," says Nikolai. "You screamed a lot, but that is my fault, because I don't have proper anesthesia," he admits. The trailer was full of high octane action scenes which also include a fight scene in a commercial plane. Ryan Reynolds shared the trailer on his Instagram handle.

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Cast and Crew Details

Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse. The Apple Original Film from Skydance Media is written, directed and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Maximum Effort's Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Reynolds and George Dewey will also produce through Maximum Effort, along with John G. Scotti, serve as executive producers.

Release Information

The movie will stream on Apple TV on September 4.