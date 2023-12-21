Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Regime' trailer: Kate Winslet takes charge as formidable chancellor in satirical- political drama

    The trailer for the political drama "The Regime," starring Kate Winslet as a formidable chancellor, has been revealed by HBO Max. Watch it here..

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    The much-anticipated debut full-length trailer for the upcoming drama starring Hollywood icon Kate Winslet has just been released. Titled "The Regime," this series unveils Winslet in the formidable role of a commanding chancellor.

    In the extensive preview, viewers get a glimpse of Kate exercising authoritative control over her government, expressing a determined commitment to unveil the powerful nature of her regime to the nation. Winslet's character dynamics are vividly portrayed, especially in her relationship with Matthias Schoenaerts. She sees him not just as a valued member of her elite staff but more as a utilitarian entity.

    The teaser is accompanied by a clear proclamation that asserts, "Nothing in this world makes sense without her." Promising a captivating mix of political drama and satirical humor, the series delves into the power dynamics within the modern European regime.

    Alongside the stellar performances of Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, the cast features noteworthy talents like Martha Plimpton, Hugh Grant, Guillaume Galleine and Anrea Riseborough in roles that hold great promise. With an expected run of six episodes, "The Regime" guarantees viewers an immersive journey through the intriguing corridors of political power.

    Scheduled to start streaming on HBO MAX from March 3, 2024, the series is set to enthrall audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional cast performances.

