    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress pleads High Court to dismiss case, says, 'Made fool out of me'

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer said to the court that Sukesh Chandrashekhar made a fool out of the actress and he is sitting in jail and carrying out extortion and fraud from there.

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has petitioned the Delhi High Court for a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress requested that the case against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be dismissed in her plea, which is being heard today. Jacqueline said that the claims against her are untrue and that she was duped not only by Sukesh but also by Aditi Singh, who is also being investigated in the case.

    The petition

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar's maliciously aimed attack unintentionally victimized the petitioner. There is no evidence that she had any participation in assisting him to launder his allegedly ill-gotten cash. As a result, she cannot be prosecuted... under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. 

    Court and Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer discussions

    The High Court questioned Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer, Siddharth Aggarwal why does the court need to exercise its quashing power today? To which the actress's lawyer replied that Sukesh Chandrashekhar made a fool out of Jacqueline and he is sitting in jail and carrying out extortion and fraud from there.

    Siddharth went on to claim, "EOW comes to me, records my statement, and finds that what I have to say is relevant to their investigation." "EOW said I'm an important prosecution witness. I document everything in front of a magistrate." Jacqueline remarked. 

    The case

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently incarcerated in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with the crime, was rumored to be dating Jacqueline. While she has always denied any intimate involvement with Sukesh, she is an accused in the case.

    The Bollywood actress is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, in exchange for gifts. The Enforcement Directorate has also questioned her multiple times.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
