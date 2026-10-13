Telugu superstar Nani’s latest release, The Paradise, continues its impressive box office run, collecting Rs 199 crore worldwide in just 19 days despite mixed initial reviews and strong competition.

Nani, the Telugu superstar, is ruling the box office right now with his pan-India film 'The Paradise'. Srikanth Odela directed this massive project. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films brought the movie to Kerala theaters with a grand release. Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas bankrolled the project. Fans are super excited because Nani and director Srikanth Odela teamed up again after their blockbuster hit 'Dasara'. Sudhakar Cherukuri, who backed 'Dasara', produced this film too.

The film is pulling in great numbers at the global box office, even though it opened to mixed reviews. The makers just dropped the latest worldwide collection figures. The movie has grabbed a whopping Rs 199 crore in exactly 19 days.

Nani recently shared that the film packs heavy action on a massive scale, but it also tells a deeply emotional mother-son story. Music director Anirudh Ravichander joined hands with Nani again after their successful runs in 'Jersey' and 'Gang Leader'. Fans are already hooked to the tracks, and songs like "Aaya Sher" and "Yesha Nagula" are trending hard on social media.

The makers mounted this film as the biggest project in Nani's entire career. Nani plays a character named Jadal, and fans are calling it his biggest mass avatar yet. The teaser went viral earlier, grabbing everyone's attention with its raw violence, thrilling action blocks, mass dialogues, and grand visuals.

Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, who recently made waves with 'Kill', stepped in as the main villain. He plays the ruthless Vikram Malik, and his character glimpse video already created a huge buzz. The supporting cast is packed with big names like Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Raja Ravindra, Tanikella Bharani, MS Chowdary, and Ram Jagan. The team released the film globally across eight languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Srikanth Odela handled both the writing and direction. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced it under the SLV Cinemas banner. CH Sai cranked the camera, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Navin Nooli took charge of the editing, and Avinash Kolla handled the production design. Saregama Music bagged the audio rights, First Show managed the marketing, and Sabari worked as the PRO.