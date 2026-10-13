Salman Khan is set to return to Koffee With Karan as Karan Johar confirms his appearance in the season 9 premiere. The filmmaker has also revealed that the upcoming edition will be the celebrity chat show's final season

Salman Khan is officially joining Karan Johar for the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 9, ending speculation about his appearance on the popular celebrity chat show. A new promo confirms the superstar's return to the famous KWK couch, while Karan has dropped another major revelation: the upcoming season will be the show's last. The ninth edition is scheduled to premiere on October 14.

Salman Khan Confirms His Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance

The latest Koffee With Karan 9 promo opens with Salman Khan confirming that he will be appearing on the show. Addressing host Karan Johar, the actor says, “Toh main aa raha hu karne ke liye Koffee With Karan,” confirming that he is ready to join the filmmaker for the season opener.

The announcement puts an end to rumours surrounding Salman's participation in the new season. His appearance is particularly noteworthy for fans who have followed his previous conversations on the celebrity chat show.

Salman has appeared on the Koffee With Karan couch twice before. He first featured in Season 4, when his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, joined him midway through the episode. The actor later returned in Season 5 with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

His latest appearance will bring him back to the show for another conversation with Karan, although the makers have yet to reveal what the two will discuss.

Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season

The new promo also brings an unexpected announcement for longtime viewers. Karan Johar confirms that Season 9 will be the final edition of Koffee With Karan, drawing the curtains on a show that began in 2004 and became a fixture of Bollywood's celebrity interview circuit.

Inviting viewers to tune in for the premiere on October 14, Karan tells Salman, “This is the last season. So ye kahi bhi jaa sakta hai right?” His remark suggests that the final edition could make room for particularly candid and unpredictable conversations.

Salman responds with his characteristic humour, saying, “Jaa hi sakta hai. Ye to gaya hai.” His cheeky reply adds a playful edge to the exchange and offers a glimpse of the banter viewers can expect from the episode.

Sharing the promo on social media, Karan wrote, “One last time…a koffee with the one & only bhaii.” He also confirmed that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on October 14 on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

Koffee With Karan 9: Premiere Date And What To Expect

Since its debut in 2004, Koffee With Karan has become known for bringing Bollywood stars together for candid conversations, personal revelations and light-hearted exchanges. The show's signature rapid-fire rounds and unexpected questions have frequently made headlines beyond the episodes themselves.

Salman's return for the opening episode gives the final season a high-profile start. His equation with Karan, combined with the actor's playful response to the show's impending conclusion, has already sparked curiosity about what the full conversation might reveal.

However, the promo has not disclosed the subjects discussed during the episode, and further details about the season's guest lineup remain awaited.

With its premiere scheduled for October 14, Koffee With Karan 9 marks the beginning of the show's final chapter. Fans will now be watching to see whether Salman and Karan deliver the kind of memorable moments that have defined the series over the years