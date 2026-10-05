4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Ticket Prices

Theatres ran the movie with hiked ticket prices until Saturday. This brought in good revenue initially. The ticket rates returned to normal on Sunday. The film saw a huge drop in collections because of this price change. Last week's new releases failed to impress the audience. The crowd still chose this big film for their weekend watch. The real test for Nani starts this Monday. Pulling these numbers despite mixed talk and weak AP support is still a big achievement.