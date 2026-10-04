The Paradise collected Rs 5.40 crore on its second Saturday. The film recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.5 crore. The movie saw a massive double jump from Friday's Rs 2.5 crore collection. Audiences preferred this film since no major new movies released this week. Sunday numbers will likely jump even higher. The film earned a massive total of Rs 167.39 crore in ten days. The movie made an India gross of Rs 136.44 crore and an India net of Rs 115.56 crore. The film collected Rs 31 crore overseas, where it started strong but slowed down later.