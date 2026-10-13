Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited the Tirumala temple to pray for their upcoming film 'Ranabaali'. Their visit follows a recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, whom they both praised on social media.

Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday morning. The actors, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film ‘Ranabaali’, visited the shrine during the ‘Suprabhata Seva’ in the early hours.

In visuals from the temple, Vijay and Rashmika graciously obliged the media by posing for pictures and warmly waving to their fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The couple’s humble and cheerful demeanour caught attention as they made their way into the temple. For the occasion, Vijay Deverakonda kept it simple in an all-white traditional ensemble, while Rashmika Mandanna chose a yellow saree and paired it with a magenta blouse.

The Venkateswara Swami Temple, also known as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, is a sacred Hindu shrine located on the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Actors Meet Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay’s temple visit arrived on the heels of the couple’s recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai. Rashmika, who worked with Thalapathy Vijay in the film ‘Varisu’, said her admiration for him has evolved over the years, from being his fan to working alongside him and now witnessing his journey as Chief Minister.

Sharing her experience on social media, Rashmika wrote, “After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his experience of meeting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, describing the interaction as memorable and highlighting the warmth with which he and Rashmika were received. He wrote, “Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time...My love and respect.Vijay Deverakonda :)”

Upcoming Film 'Ranabaali'

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space in 'Ranabaali', directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is the first film in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space following their marriage in February 2026.