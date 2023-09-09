Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Nun 2': Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Where to watch demon 'Valak' online

    ‘The Nun 2’ is finally here. Find out how to stream The highly-anticipated Conjuring franchise movie The Nun II online. The movie is a sequel to 2018's The Nun and a prequel to the original Conjuring.
     

    The Nun 2': Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Where to watch demon 'Valak' online RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Here are your alternatives for downloading or streaming The Nun 2 online for free on 123movies and Reddit, as well as where to watch the latest Conjuring Universe film at home. Is The Nun II accessible to watch online? Is The Nun 2 available on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have discovered a genuine streaming option/service. The Nun 2, one of the first major horror movies of the season, returns to the setting of The Conjuring for a deeper look at the demon nun Valak. The film is both a sequel to the 2018 film The Nun and a prequel to the original Conjuring.

    The Nun 2 will be released in theatres on September 8, 2023. If you're wondering how and where you may watch it, The Nun II, the ninth entry in The Conjuring Universe, occurs five years after its predecessor, as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) meets the demonic nun known as Valak again in a boarding school in France.

    Also Read: Jawan: Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film; here's what she said

    Halloween 2023 has almost arrived, so it's time to go to your local theatre and view some of the scariest films ever made. One of these horror flicks is The Nun 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 title everyone knows and loves.

    Another incentive for fans to tune in is understanding how Ed and Lorraine Warren are connected to this narrative. Valak, the demon featured in The Nun films, is also shown in The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle: Creation. It'll be fascinating to hear more about Valak and how the Warrens came into play. But, if you're a new fan, do you need to see the first two films in the series to appreciate The Nun 2?

    The Conjuring world grows with another prequel, and here's when The Nun 2 will be available on streaming and digital platforms. Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene in the 2023 horror film, five years after fans originally saw her in The Nun. In the sequel, Sister Irene meets the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons) again, and a new heroine, Storm Reid's Sister Debra, is introduced. The Nun 2 was created after the original film was a big box office success due to how many people flocked to watch the horror film, but viewer patterns have changed dramatically since then.

    The Nun 2': Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Where to watch demon 'Valak' online RBA

    When fans decide how and when to watch The Nun 2, the theatrical release is no longer the primary factor. Because of how the studio managed the epidemic, Warner Bros. is mainly responsible for making rapid streaming releases an even higher expectation from fans. After providing all big films with simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases, The Nun 2 had an exclusive theatrical release, as have the bulk of the studio's recent films. Many others will wait to witness the latest Conjuring Universe entry at home, whether on digital or through a streaming service.
     

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love 'The Nun' series? Know when 'The Nun III' will release RBA

    Love 'The Nun' series? Know when 'The Nun III' will release

    Jawan Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film; here's what she said RBA

    Jawan: Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film; here's what she said

    Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji gives some insides for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film ATG

    Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji gives some insides for Ranbir Kapoor,Alia Bhatt's film

    The Vaccine War poster OUT; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's film gets thumbs up from netizens RBA

    'The Vaccine War' poster OUT; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's film gets thumbs up from netizens

    Rakul Preet Singh becomes proud owner of Mercedes Maybach; know the whooping price ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh becomes proud owner of Mercedes Maybach; know the whooping price

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak first visuals out watch gcw eai

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak

    World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit AJR

    'World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit

    G20 Summit 2023 been a productive morning says pm modi shares clip of Day 1 watch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: 'Been a productive morning,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    Love 'The Nun' series? Know when 'The Nun III' will release RBA

    Love 'The Nun' series? Know when 'The Nun III' will release

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon