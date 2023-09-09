Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film; here's what she said

    Malaika Arora recently watched Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's hit film Jawan. The film’s total collection is close to Rs 128 crore in just 2 days. 

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is now experiencing success with his flick Jawan. In just two days, the film has earned over 100 crores at the box office. The film, directed by Atlee, has gotten positive feedback from fans, viewers, and critics alike. The film industry, as well as co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, are blown away by Shah Rukh's performance. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, has now evaluated the film.

    Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote, “#Jawan #SRK, there is no one like you, the one n only KING!!! @nayanthara ur such a delight to watch on the big screen, congratulations @atlee47 n the entire team of #Jawan, @gaurikhan."

    Earlier yesterday, film-maker SS Rajamouli also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s director Atlee for the film. Taking to X, he wrote, “This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)"

    On seeing the overwhelming reaction, Khan took to his X handle, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

    King Khan has reacted to Jawan's triumph for the second time. Following the film's successful premiere on September 7, SRK took to social media, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

    Jawan, written and directed by Atlee, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. Deepika Padukone also makes an appearance in the film. Jawan is now the highest-grossing Bollywood opening of all time.

    Jawan surpassed all records by generating more than Rs 75 crore nett on day one in India for all languages. On the second day, it earned Rs 53 crore. This indicates that the film's overall earnings are now close to Rs 128 crore.

    In addition to Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover play important parts in Jawan. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt both make cameo appearances in the film.
     

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
