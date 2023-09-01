Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO

    Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels' featurette reveals a fresh take on Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, teaming up with Captain Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel for an extraordinary, thrilling adventure. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Marvel Studios has just unveiled a thrilling new featurette for the highly anticipated film 'The Marvels'. Dive into the captivating 'Journey to The Marvels' and witness a fresh perspective on Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, as she embarks on a remarkable journey to join forces with Captain Monica Rambeau, her estranged niece, and Ms. Marvel, the teenage superhero hailing from Jersey City. This promises to be an exciting adventure like no other.

    The Journey of the Trio

    ALSO READ: Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

    In Marvel Studios' "The Marvels," Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has successfully reclaimed her identity from the oppressive Kree regime and sought vengeance against the Supreme Intelligence. However, unforeseen consequences force Carol to bear the weight of a universe in turmoil. As her responsibilities lead her to a peculiar wormhole associated with a Kree revolutionary, her extraordinary abilities become intertwined with those of Kamala Khan, the Jersey City superhero enthusiast known as Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, Carol's estranged niece now serving as a S.A.B.E.R. astronaut. Together, this unexpected trio must come together and learn to harmonize their powers to rescue the universe, emerging as 'The Marvels' and facing an extraordinary challenge.

    Watch video:

    Cast and Crew

    The stellar cast of the film includes Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and the iconic Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta takes the director's chair, with Kevin Feige serving as the producer. The executive producers are Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins. The screenplay is skillfully crafted by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

    'The Marvels' is set for a Diwali release in India. It will come to theatres in three languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star ATG

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira vma

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira

    Manushi Chhillar gets mobbed by fans, obliges to their selfie requests; video goes viral! ADC

    Manushi Chhillar gets mobbed by fans, obliges to their selfie requests; video goes viral!

    Shekhar Kapur uses ChatGPT to write 'Masoom 2' script, here's what happened next RBA

    Shekhar Kapur uses ChatGPT to write 'Masoom 2' script, here's what happened next

    Recent Stories

    'Alchemy of Souls' to 'Mr Queen': 7 best period K-drama on OTT MSW

    'Alchemy of Souls' to 'Mr Queen': 7 best period K-drama on OTT

    Football Joao Felix eager to secure Barcelona move: Ongoing talks with Atletico Madrid osf

    Joao Felix eager to secure Barcelona move: Ongoing talks with Atletico Madrid

    Aditya L1: Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Countdown for Aditya-L1, India's first mission to Sun begins

    7 reasons to watch 'One Piece' on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 reasons to watch 'One Piece' on Netflix

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde alters administrative process, sparks talk of internal strife AJR

    Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde alters administrative process, sparks talk of internal strife

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon