The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO

Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels' featurette reveals a fresh take on Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, teaming up with Captain Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel for an extraordinary, thrilling adventure. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Marvel Studios has just unveiled a thrilling new featurette for the highly anticipated film 'The Marvels'. Dive into the captivating 'Journey to The Marvels' and witness a fresh perspective on Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, as she embarks on a remarkable journey to join forces with Captain Monica Rambeau, her estranged niece, and Ms. Marvel, the teenage superhero hailing from Jersey City. This promises to be an exciting adventure like no other.

The Journey of the Trio

ALSO READ: Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

In Marvel Studios' "The Marvels," Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has successfully reclaimed her identity from the oppressive Kree regime and sought vengeance against the Supreme Intelligence. However, unforeseen consequences force Carol to bear the weight of a universe in turmoil. As her responsibilities lead her to a peculiar wormhole associated with a Kree revolutionary, her extraordinary abilities become intertwined with those of Kamala Khan, the Jersey City superhero enthusiast known as Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, Carol's estranged niece now serving as a S.A.B.E.R. astronaut. Together, this unexpected trio must come together and learn to harmonize their powers to rescue the universe, emerging as 'The Marvels' and facing an extraordinary challenge.

Watch video:

Cast and Crew

The stellar cast of the film includes Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and the iconic Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta takes the director's chair, with Kevin Feige serving as the producer. The executive producers are Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins. The screenplay is skillfully crafted by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

'The Marvels' is set for a Diwali release in India. It will come to theatres in three languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies