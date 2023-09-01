Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

    Celebrating Jungkook's 26th birthday, BTS fans worldwide express admiration through creative tributes. Jungkook's inspirational quotes and recent musical achievements add to the festivities, showcasing his profound influence and talents

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Korean musical sensation and the youngest member of BTS, Jeon Jungkook, is celebrating his 26th birthday on September 1st, igniting immense excitement among ARMY, the group's global fandom. More than just a birthday, this day signifies a festival of love, dedication, and creative expressions of admiration for the talented vocalist. As his special day approaches, fans worldwide are gearing up for grand celebrations, flooding social media platforms with pictures and videos showcasing Jungkook's presence in iconic locations.

    Among the captivating birthday events is the Hotel Seven-themed cafe celebration, named after his recent release. The dreamy atmosphere promises to create an unforgettable birthday experience. In New York City's Times Square, a tribute to his Billboard record for "SEVEN" adorns an iconic billboard, a testament to BTS's global reach and the ARMY's profound love for Jungkook.

    The love for Jungkook extends to India as well, with billboards showcasing the "SEVEN" crooner and special tributes at locations like a bus stop in Mulund. Even Delhi boasts a Jungkook-themed cafe where fans are hosting a celebratory party in his honor.

    ALSO READ: Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa: Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to fan booking an entire restaurant to meet him

    Jungkook, affectionately referred to as the "maknae" (the youngest) of BTS, consistently inspires with his wisdom and uplifting words. Here are seven motivational quotes that remind us of the strength within us all:

    1. You should build your own goals and dreams. I think it’s really sad that some people don’t get a chance to build their own dreams because of outside pressure.

    2. Effort makes you. You’ll regret it someday if you don’t try your best now. Don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it. It may take time but there’s nothing that gets worse when you practice. You may get sad, but it’s evidence that you are doing good.

    3. Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness.

    4. I can’t just say ‘cheer up no matter what’, but in the midst of that difficulty, try to find that small happiness.

    5. There’s no knowing what will come, but hard work will get us somewhere.

    6. For those of you who are working: no matter how frustrating, how tough, I hope you can overcome it and become an even stronger person.

    7. It may take time but there’s nothing that gets worse when you practice. You may get sad, but it’s evidence that you are doing good.

    Just before his birthday, Jungkook's recent release "SEVEN," featuring Latto, achieved a remarkable feat on Spotify by becoming the fastest song by a male artist to surpass 500 million streams. Beyond his musical accomplishments, Jungkook continues to captivate with his evolving style, including a new haircut that stirred fans' excitement when he casually revealed it while dancing to "Seven." Clearly, the world is celebrating not only his birthday but also his talents and influence.

    ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor turns 50: 'Neeyat' star inspires fans with his weight loss journey; sheds 30 kgs

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira vma

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira

    Manushi Chhillar gets mobbed by fans, obliges to their selfie requests; video goes viral! ADC

    Manushi Chhillar gets mobbed by fans, obliges to their selfie requests; video goes viral!

    Shekhar Kapur uses ChatGPT to write 'Masoom 2' script, here's what happened next RBA

    Shekhar Kapur uses ChatGPT to write 'Masoom 2' script, here's what happened next

    Will Kartik Aaryan share screen space with this Tiger Shroff co-star in 'Aashiqui 3'? vma

    Will Kartik Aaryan share screen space with this Tiger Shroff co-star in 'Aashiqui 3'?

    Recent Stories

    kerala rain updates in september yellow alert updates anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall till September 5; Yellow alert in two districts

    2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 finally breaks cover check out price engine specs other details gcw

    2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 finally breaks cover!

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Eggs to nuts Top 7 foods that supercharge hair growth gcw eai

    Eggs to nuts: Top 7 foods that supercharge hair growth

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira vma

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon