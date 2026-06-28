Anupam Kher visited Kolkata's Kalighat Kali Temple, staged his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjane', and announced his return to producing Bengali cinema after 26 years with the film 'Shuru Theke Shuru' via his Anupam Kher Studio.

Actor Anupam Kher combined spirituality, theatre and cinema during his recent visit to Kolkata, where he offered prayers at the revered Kalighat Kali Temple and reflected on India's cultural heritage while also marking a new chapter in his association with Bengali cinema.

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In an Instagram post he shared photos and videos of his visit to the temple and captioned the post as, "JAI MAA KALI! There is something deeply reassuring about standing in a place of worship that has witnessed centuries of faith, hope, tears, and prayers. Today, I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of #MaaKali at the sacred Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata. I prayed for strength, gratitude, and above all, for the health, happiness, and peace of every one of you."

Reflecting on India's spiritual heritage, Kher wrote, "The beauty of India lies not only in its diversity but also in its ancient temples, where generations have come with folded hands and returned with renewed faith." He also thanked the Haldar family for their hospitality, writing, "My heartfelt thanks to the Haldar family for their warmth and for making this blessed visit possible. Jai Maa Kali! May Her blessings always guide and protect us all."

Success on the Kolkata Stage

The actor's Kolkata visit also coincided with the successful staging of his play, Jaane Pehchaane Anjane, at Sangit Kala Mandir.

Speaking about the audience's response, Kher said, "Theatre is a living art. Every performance finds its true meaning only when it connects with the audience." Expressing gratitude to theatre lovers in the city, he added, "Last evening, your warmth, your laughter, your silence at the right moments, and finally those never-ending applause told us that the play had found a place in your hearts. For an actor, there is no bigger award than an audience that simply refuses to stop clapping."

Return to Bengali Cinema Production

Beyond the stage, Kher announced his return to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years. Following his work on 'Bariwali', he is producing 'Shuru Theke Shuru' in collaboration with producer Firdausal Hasan. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer-director Shamik Banerjee.

Speaking about the project, Kher said, "I have grown up admiring the extraordinary contribution of Bengal to Indian cinema. Some of our greatest writers, directors, actors, singers, musicians and artists have come from this culturally rich land. In many ways, this film is my humble salute to that remarkable legacy."

Vision for Anupam Kher Studio

He also outlined the vision for Anupam Kher Studio, saying, "This is not just the launch of one film. It is the beginning of a beautiful journey. At #AnupamKherStudio, we are committed to telling stories that touch hearts, and this collaboration is the first of many."

Summing up the significance of his return to Bengali cinema, Kher said, "Twenty-six years after Bariwali, we are back with another Bengali film. Life has a beautiful way of bringing you full circle."

About the Kalighat Kali Temple

The Kalighat Kali Temple, one of India's most revered Hindu shrines, is regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees and visitors every year. (ANI)