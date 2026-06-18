Way before 'Stree' or 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', there was 'Mahal'. Released 76 years ago, this was India's first real horror film. But how did it manage to scare an entire generation? Let's find out why this Madhubala-starrer is still called the OG of Bollywood horror.

Today, the horror genre is a big deal in Indian cinema. Films like 'Stree', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', '1920', and 'Haunted 3D' have successfully spooked audiences. But very few people know that the real beginning of horror in India was with the 1949 film 'Mahal'. Directed by Kamal Amrohi, this movie wasn't just a scary story; it was a mix of mystery, reincarnation, love, and supernatural activities. This combination gave Indian audiences their first real taste of horror. That's why, even decades later, 'Mahal' is considered a major milestone in Indian cinema history.

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India's first horror film arrived in 1949

'Mahal' was released over seven decades ago and was a completely new cinematic experiment for its time. The film had all the classic elements: a mysterious mansion, strange happenings, a mysterious woman, and a reincarnation plot. Back then, audiences had never seen a story like this on the big screen. This is why the film grabbed everyone's attention and made the horror-mystery genre popular. It was released in theatres on October 19, 1949. But even today, whenever people talk about horror films, 'Mahal' is always remembered.

Who was in the star cast of the first horror film?

The film featured Ashok Kumar and Madhubala in the main roles. Madhubala's mysterious character, in particular, became a hot topic among viewers. She played the role of a ghost in the film. Her screen presence and the movie's eerie atmosphere kept the audience hooked until the very end. This film is also counted as one of the major early milestones in Madhubala's career.

The song 'Aayega Aanewala' created history

The film's song 'Aayega Aanewala' is one of the most memorable songs in Indian film music history. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, this song was a huge reason for the film's popularity. Even today, it is considered a classic in Indian cinema.

Why is the horror film 'Mahal' considered so special?

'Mahal' wasn't just a horror film; it introduced mystery and psychological fear to Indian cinema in a new way. Its cinematography, lighting, and shadow effects were considered far ahead of their time. The British Film Institute even included it in its list of the 10 best romantic horror films. Its influence can be seen in many horror and mystery films that came later. More than 75 years after its release, 'Mahal' is still seen as the foundation of Indian horror cinema. Film experts believe that if films like 'Mahal' hadn't been made, the horror genre wouldn't have gained recognition so quickly in India. Even the new generation considers this film one of the most influential classics in Indian film history.