    Adah Sharma made it clear that The Kerala Story, her upcoming movie, is not a propaganda piece.
     

    'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    The Kerala Story's trailer, which stars Adah Sharma, has caused controversy online. While some eagerly anticipate seeing the movie in theatres, others have labelled it contentious and propaganda. The Commando actress has now spoken up in response to some questions from online users.

    She took to Twitter and posted: "Our film is not anti any religion. But it certainly is an anti-terror organization. Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human trafficked, forcefully impregnated and then raped again, sometimes by multiple people. And the child they deliver is being taken away from them and then made suicide bombers."

    She further wrote: "So when you call it a political agenda or propaganda, that is just diverting the topic and trivializing this issue. Our film is about life and death. So I hope we can spread awareness to girls of all religions, sects, and castes. And for the few still saying it's propaganda, I guess once they watch the film, it's released on May 5. With all the facts when they watch it, I think they will change their mind."

    The Kerala Story will show the circumstances that led to 32,000 women going missing in Kerala and their plight after becoming radicalized to the point that they are used as pawns in terror acts for the uninitiated. In addition to Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, the film will be directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The Kerala Story is scheduled to open in theatres on May 5.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
