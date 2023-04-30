'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film

The Kerala Story's trailer, which stars Adah Sharma, has caused controversy online. While some eagerly anticipate seeing the movie in theatres, others have labelled it contentious and propaganda. The Commando actress has now spoken up in response to some questions from online users.

She took to Twitter and posted: "Our film is not anti any religion. But it certainly is an anti-terror organization. Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human trafficked, forcefully impregnated and then raped again, sometimes by multiple people. And the child they deliver is being taken away from them and then made suicide bombers."

ALSO READ: Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

She further wrote: "So when you call it a political agenda or propaganda, that is just diverting the topic and trivializing this issue. Our film is about life and death. So I hope we can spread awareness to girls of all religions, sects, and castes. And for the few still saying it's propaganda, I guess once they watch the film, it's released on May 5. With all the facts when they watch it, I think they will change their mind."

The Kerala Story will show the circumstances that led to 32,000 women going missing in Kerala and their plight after becoming radicalized to the point that they are used as pawns in terror acts for the uninitiated. In addition to Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, the film will be directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The Kerala Story is scheduled to open in theatres on May 5.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures